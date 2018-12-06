Montreal, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - December 6, 2018) - Fintech incubator and blockchain development company, APPx Group Holdings, Inc. (CSE: APPX) (FSE: APO) (the "Company" or "APPx"), announced they have been working closely with Scalar Decisions Inc. ("Scalar") to complete testing and compliance reviews for CatchCoin, their augmented reality rewards platform where participating brick and mortar retailers, mall owners, and event venues get measurable foot traffic at their locations with a great return on investment (ROI).

Scalar performed penetration testing for the CatchCoin platform's web application, REST API, iOS application, and Android application. Scalar, ranked as the #1 Canadian Information and Communication Technology (ICT) Security Company on Branham Group's annual Branham300 listing five years running, also performed application source code compliance reviews and application architecture reviews for both Android and iOS.

The CatchCoin platform will give retailers and other businesses and events providers control over when and to whom their ads are served. The platform has an ad-scheduling feature, which advertisers can use to attract customers to their locations during downtimes in order to boost potential revenue by increasing foot-traffic and promoting high-margin merchandise while maximizing staff productivity. The users will benefit from real cash rewards they receive for visiting the locations of participating businesses. Their reward can be boosted by making a purchase - all of these details can be defined and adjusted within the CatchCoin Location Portal by advertisers any time as they see fit.

Kyle Maglio, VP of Product Development at APPx, said, "CatchCoin isn't just a loyalty or reward points app, it is a real-money rewards app. Our clients put real money in, our users get real money out, and it's paramount to us that the platform is secure end-to-end. As a geolocation-based app, the need for security is doubly important-to prevent spoofing and to ensure clients and customers have a safe, secure and seamless experience. We chose to work with Scalar because they are the best, and they have proven that with their work on CatchCoin. Going forward, we plan to engage Scalar for upcoming projects in our Fintech division."

"Scalar is so excited about the amazing innovation happening at APPx, and equally as proud to have worked on CatchCoin. This app will change the landscape of online rewards," says Theo Van Wyk, Chief Security Architect at Scalar. "Our team is excited to have contributed to a framework that supports a safe and secure platform, that users will be confident to transact with."

For more information about APPx Group Holdings, Inc. and its projects, visit www.appxgroup.com or follow on Twitter @AppxGroupInc . Learn more about CatchCoin at www.catchcoin.com.

About APPx Group Holdings, Inc.

APPx Group Holdings, Inc. is a Fintech incubator that offers technology-based business solutions. Our growing partnership network allows us to service a wide range of markets: advertising, blockchain, crypto, fintech, and telecommunications products and services.

With our strong reach, we're constantly adding to, and enhancing, our portfolio. We strive to be industry leaders, creating innovations engineered from the ground up by our diverse culture of talent. APPx delivers sustained value by strategically solving our customers' immediate and long-term needs, helping them reach their goals on a global scale.

Contact:

APPx Group Holdings, Inc.

Rahim Mohamed, CEO

RM@appxgroup.com

(833) 777-APPX

Jay Ruckenstein, President

jay@appxgroup.com

(833) 777-APPX

About Scalar

Scalar is Canada's leading IT solutions provider, focused on security, infrastructure, and cloud. Founded in 2004, Scalar is headquartered in Toronto, with offices in Montreal, Ottawa, Winnipeg, Calgary, Edmonton, Vancouver, and Victoria. Scalar was recently named one of Canada's Best Managed Companies, named to CRN's 2018 Solution Provider 500 List, and listed on the Growth 500 for the ninth year running. In addition, Scalar was deemed a major player in the IDC MarketScape for Canadian managed security service providers and ranked the #1 ICT security company on the 2014 -2018 editions of the Branham 300. For further details, visit www.scalar.ca or follow Scalar on Twitter, @scalardecisions.

Forward-looking Information

This news release includes forward-looking information that is subject to risks and uncertainties. All statements within, other than statements of historical fact, are to be considered forward-looking. Although APPx believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking information are based on reasonable assumptions, such information is not a guarantee of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information. These factors include, among others, the risks associated with the failure to execute any of APPx's current or anticipated projects or transactions. Although management of APPx has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated, estimated or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information APPx does not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking information except as required under the applicable securities laws. Investors are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements due to the inherent uncertainty therein.