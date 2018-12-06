Led by Insight Venture Partners, funding to accelerate global growth and product innovation

LeanIX, the leading provider of Software-as-a-Service solutions in Enterprise Architecture (EA) Management, today announced that it has closed $30 million in Series C funding, led by Insight Venture Partners. Previous investors DTCP (Deutsche Telekom Capital Partners), Capnamic Ventures, and Iris Capital also participated in the round. The closing brings LeanIX's total funding to nearly $40 million since its founding in 2012. Insight Venture Partners Principal, Teddie Wardi, will join the LeanIX board of directors.

The investment, which will be used to accelerate growth in the U.S. and fuel continued product innovation, comes amidst a period of record growth for LeanIX. Founded in 2012 by André Christ and Jörg Beyer, the company quickly solidified its position as the next-generation EA management solution not just limited to IT architecture experts but enabling IT transparency and collaboration across the business. In 2018, LeanIX achieved several major milestones, including doubling its global customer base, expanding operations in Boston, and growing its global headcount with the appointment of several senior-level executives. This year the company continued to set new standards: as the first EA tool with a certified integration with ServiceNow, it eliminates data silos and automates data capturing. The new LeanIX Store turns the application into an extensible platform in which customers and partners can build and distribute best practice apps such as reports. Most recently, LeanIX was recognized as the 10th fastest-growing company in Germany on the Deloitte 2018 Technology Fast 50 list.

"Today's enterprises face data overload, overwhelmed by archaic IT landscapes that cripple productivity and business opportunity. Organizations need clear, actionable insights, and more than ever, enterprises are opting for IT modernization and demanding innovative EA tools," said André Christ, CEO, and co-founder of LeanIX. "Together with our investors, we aim to become the category leader for EA in modern technology business management. While Agile, DevOps and Cloud are becoming mainstream in enterprises, we provide the best technology for a successful adoption and continuous management."

"For businesses today, effective enterprise architecture management is critical for driving digital transformation, and requires robust tools that enable collaboration and agility," said Teddie Wardi, Principal at Insight Venture Partners. "LeanIX is a pioneer in the space of next-generation EA tools, achieved staggering growth over the last year, and is the trusted partner for some of today's largest and most complex organizations. We look forward to supporting its continued growth and success as one of the world's leading software solutions for the modernization of IT architectures."

Today, LeanIX helps organizations efficiently manage and optimize their Enterprise Architecture, providing a Software-as-a-Service to reduce IT complexity, ensuring IT compliance and enabling business growth. Use cases include application rationalization, technology risk management and cloud transformation which the company offers to some of today's most respected brands including Adidas, DHL, Merck, and Santander, with strategic partnerships with Deloitte, ServiceNow, and PwC, among others.

About LeanIX

LeanIX offers a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) application for Enterprise Architecture (EA), which enables organizations to make faster, data-driven decisions. Hundreds of global brands such as Adidas, DHL, Merck, Vodafone, and Zalando use the LeanIX software to increase transparency, visibility and drive real-time efficiencies. LeanIX addresses IT's critical need to ensure high-quality, real-time data is accessible to the people who need it. Use cases include application rationalization, technology risk management, and the shift from monolithic architectures to microservices. LeanIX was founded in 2012 by Jörg Beyer and André Christ. The company is headquartered in Bonn, Germany, with offices in Boston, Massachusetts and Houston, Texas. To learn more about LeanIX, visit www.leanix.net or @leanix_net on Twitter.

About Insight Venture Partners

Insight Venture Partners is a leading global venture capital and private equity firm investing in high-growth technology and software companies that are driving transformative change in their industries. Founded in 1995, Insight currently has over $20 billion of assets under management and has cumulatively invested in more than 300 companies worldwide. Our mission is to find, fund, and work successfully with visionary executives, providing them with practical, hands-on growth expertise to foster long-term success. Across our people and our portfolio, we encourage a culture around a core belief: growth equals opportunity. For more information on Insight and all its investments, visit www.insightpartners.com or follow us on Twitter @insightpartners.

About DTCP

DTCP is an investment management group with c. $1.6 billion assets under management and advisory from Deutsche Telekom and other institutional investors, and a portfolio of over 60 companies. The group provides venture and growth capital, special situation investments, and advisory services to the technology, media and telecommunication sectors. It operates and invests in Europe, the US and Israel. To learn more about DTCP, visit https://www.telekom-capital.com or @TelekomCapital on Twitter.

About Capnamic Ventures

Capnamic Ventures is a venture capital firm from Berlin/Cologne doing early-stage investments in outstanding teams in Germany/Austria/Switzerland. The team's expertise includes 70+ investments, 30+ successful trade sales, and 13+ IPOs as well as broad professional experience across various industries and functions. Capnamic unites institutional and corporate investors thus offering its portfolio companies a unique network of sparring partners and customers. The firm's general partners are Jörg Binnenbrücker, Olaf Jacobi, and Christian Siegele. To learn more about our team and the founders we work with, visit www.capnamic.com or follow us on Twitter @Capnamic.

About Iris Capital

Iris Capital is a European venture capital funds' manager specialized in the digital economy. It fuels entrepreneurs at various stages of maturity, from early-stage to growth equity. With its deep sector specialization and extensive experience acquired over 30+ years, as well as the backing of its corporate sponsors, Iris Capital provides active support to its portfolio companies, through its presence in Paris, Berlin, San Francisco, Tel Aviv, Tokyo, and Dubai.

IrisNext, Iris Capital's new fund, is sponsored by industry leaders and investors such as Orange, Publicis, Valeo, Bpifrance and BRED Banque Populaire. Iris Capital investments include, among others, companies such as Adjust, Braincube, Careem, Exotec Solutions, Happy Car, Jedox, Kyriba, Open-Xchange, Mojio, Netatmo, reBuy, Scality, Searchmetrics, Shift Technology, Studitemps, Talend and unu motors.

For more information, visit www.iriscapital.com.

