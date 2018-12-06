Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 6, 2018) - Alliance Growers Corp. (CSE: ACG) (FSE: 1LA) (WKN: A2DFYX) (OTCQB: ALGWF) ("Alliance" or "the Company") is pleased to announce how the Company's cutting edge facility will contribute to the maximization of the supply of quality cannabis production with the use of tissue culture starter plantlets to be produced at the Company's Cannabis Biotech Complex, in B.C., Canada. The Cannabis Biotech Complex, being developed with its partner, WFS Pharmagreen Inc. ("Pharmagreen") is under construction and is anticipated to be completed in Q1 2020. The company also wants to take the opportunity to inform shareholders that it is on track to file its financial statements, management discussion and analysis, and certifications of annual filings for the year ended August 31st, 2018 (collectively, the "2018 Financials"), on or before December 20, 2018, ahead of the December 31 deadline.

Commenting on Alliance Growers' business strategy, Dennis Petke, President and CEO, stated, "The cannabis market space is growing at a rapid pace and supply issues are becoming a serious problem for both medical and recreational cannabis. Alliance Growers' strategy is to be positioned where the market is going, and not where it is today, and this is being accomplished primarily via the development of the Cannabis Biotech Complex. Supply issues, due to contamination, further confirm the need to supply growers with the highest quality tissue cultured plantlets, along with other revolutionary and beneficial services from the facility to maximize each and every crop of all growers who utilize tissue cultured plantlets for their starts. We are pleased with the progress and new financing initiatives being developed recently by both Pharmagreen and Alliance, the details of which will be disclosed in due course. We look forward to 2019 being the year that the joint vision of the two respective companies is realized and significant value is created for all stakeholders."

Recently cannabis industry news indicates that certain significant producers of cannabis have experienced production problems, such as mildew and mold, resulting in a negative financial impact to these producers. The Tissue Culture Facility, the main component of the Cannabis Biotech Complex, has been designed to minimize, if not eliminate problems such as these, through its world class engineered clean-room level production facility. The facility will produce tissue cultured plantlets for sale to medical and recreational licensed producers which are healthy, disease fee and pesticide free. Doing so will enable growers to produce high quality crops which will meet, or exceed, Health Canada production standards. This allows producers to maintain their crop cycles and minimize contamination risks that would otherwise cause them to be unable to meet production obligations, as was recently experienced by large cannabis producers. As a result, the use of tissue cultured plantlets will contribute significantly to maintaining a healthy and consistent supply to the public, which is currently a major issue.

Growers can also maximize their production space by eliminating the need for mothers and clones' rooms thereby increasing their flowering space as much as 20% in some cases. Recovering this space for growing would contribute positively to the revenue of producers.

The Cannabis Biotech Complex will also provide cultivation consulting services. This service will focus on the development of optimal nutrients and cultivation schedules for our client's proprietary strains, as well as Pharmagreen's strains. Having the optimal cultivation protocols for each strain under cultivation greatly reduces the risk of potential nutrient lockup, which can stunt the plants growth and cause a reduction in plant size and yield. For those seeking additional protection from potential loss of proprietary strains due to plant theft or plant death or for long term off-site genetics preservation in a lab environment, the Cannabis Biotech Complex will offer a proprietary service of live tissue cultures storage with its cold storage technology.

Alliance Growers is also excited about its partnership with Pharmagreen to produce quality hemp from the "CBD Dana" strain. The "CBD Dana" strain will be produced with all female plantlets, for commercial production of hemp biomass which can be used to produce 99% CBD crystallite. In either form, thanks to the high CBD content of as much as 14% CBD and less than 0.3% THC, the production of CBD Dana has significant revenue potential for the Company as it can be distributed globally without onerous regulatory requirements currently in place for marijuana plants. "CBD Dana" hemp plants can yield close to 200 kg of CBD Isolate in one acre, as opposed to planting from hemp seed which yields approximately 7 KG of CBD Isolate per acre. "CBD Dana" strain is a hemp plant that by design, allows for international shipping of plantlets without restrictions to the world's largest CBD market, the United States. This proprietary strain, meeting FDA requirements in the U.S., for CBD consumer products to be derived from hemp plants makes "CBD Dana" strain, with female plants only, the optimal CBD farming model.

The current retail cannabis industry status in Canada is at its infancy stages with the recent legalization on October 17, 2018 and as the home grower market expands in the next 24 months, the Cannabis Biotech Complex will be a future supply source of guaranteed no pests, no diseases, certified genetics, tissue cultured starter plantlets for the Canadian home-grown market. It is committed to ensuring that the public is provided with a consist ecologically sound product and that producers, in doing so, can meet their production obligations and maximize revenue in this burgeoning market.

About Pharmagreen Biotech, Inc. and WFS Pharmagreen Inc.

WFS Pharmagreen Inc. is a wholly owned Canadian based subsidiary of Pharmagreen Biotech, Inc., a publicly traded company. WFS Pharmagreen Inc. is a cannabis company that is becoming the largest producer of cannabis plantlets through a proprietary tissue culture process with opportunity to become one of the largest players globally. Pharmagreen's mission is to advance the technology of tissue culture science and to provide the highest quality 100% germ free, disease free and all genetically the same plantlets of cannabis and other flora while offering full spectrum DNA testing for plant identification, live genetics preservation using low temperature storage for various cannabis and horticulture plants; extraction of botanical oils mainly CBD oil, and to deliver laboratory based services to the North American Cannabis and agriculture sectors. For further information on the company progress on the construction of a 62,000 square foot "Cannabis Biotech Complex" please visit www.pharmagreen.ca

About Alliance Growers Corp.

Alliance Growers is a Diversified Global Medical Cannabis Company driven by the Company's 'Four Pillars' Organization Plan - Cannabis Biotech Complex, Strategic ACMPR Investments, CBD Oil Supply and Distribution, and Research and Technology.

Alliance Growers is working with Pharmagreen Biotech Inc. advancing a new business partnership, to jointly develop and operate a 62,000-square foot facility, to be the first of its kind in Western Canada to house a DNA Botany lab, extraction facility and Tissue Culture Plantlet Production facility to service the Cannabis market and agriculture market in general. The proposed Cannabis Biotech Complex's main facility is the Cannabis Biotech Centre which will grow Cannabis plantlets using proprietary tissue culture propagation, specifically utilizing the "Chibafreen Invitro Plant Production System", which allows for more tissue cultured plantlets to be produced in less space and less time.

For further information, please visit the Company's website at www.alliancegrowers.com or the Company's profile at www.sedar.com.

If you would like to be added to Alliance Growers' news distribution list, please send your email address to newsletter@alliancegrowers.com.

For more information contact:

Dennis Petke

CEO, President and Director

Tel: 778-331-4266

DennisPetke@alliancegrowers.com

Rob Grace

Communications Consultant

Tel: 778-998-5431

RobDGrace@gmail.com

FOLLOW US:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

THE CANADIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE HAS NOT REVIEWED AND DOES NOT ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ACCURACY OR ADEQUACY OF THIS RELEASE

FORWARD LOOKING INFORMATION

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements relate to future events or future performance. All statements other than statements of historical fact may be forward-looking statements or information. More particularly and without limitation, the news release contains forward-looking statements and information relating to Company's corporate strategy. The forward-looking statements and information are based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by management of the Company, including, without limitation, the Company's ability to carry out its business plan. Although management of the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking statements and information are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements and information since no assurance can be given that they will prove to be correct.

Forward-looking statements and information are provided for the purpose of providing information about the current expectations and plans of management of the Company relating to the future. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such statements and information may not be appropriate for other purposes, such as making investment decisions. Since forward-looking statements and information address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks. These include, but are not limited to, the Company's ability to identify and complete additional suitable acquisitions to further the Company's growth as well as risks associated with the medical marijuana industry in general, such as operational risks in development and production delays or changes in plans with respect to development projects or capital expenditures; the uncertainty of the capital markets; the uncertainty of receiving the required licenses, production, costs and expenses; health, safety and environmental risks; marketing and transportation; loss of markets; environmental risks; competition; incorrect assessment of the value of the potential market; ability to access sufficient capital from internal and external sources; failure to obtain required regulatory and other approvals and changes in legislation, including but not limited to tax laws and regulated regulations. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements, timelines and information contained in this news release. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive.

The forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof and no undertaking is given to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable securities laws or the Canadian Securities Exchange. The forward-looking statements or information contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.