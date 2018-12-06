The "Global Resuscitation Masks Market 2019-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Resuscitation Masks Market to grow at a CAGR of 4.14% during the period 2019-2023.

One trend affecting this market is the increasing focus on improvements in the material and design of CPR resuscitator mask. Most of the vendors are increasingly investing in R&D to improve the effectiveness of their resuscitation masks.

According to the report, one driver influencing this market is the increasing prevalence of cardiac and respiratory arrests. The prevalence of asthma is also growing rapidly in low- and middle-income countries which is likely to add substantially to the demand for CPR masks and resuscitation masks over the next few years.

Further, the report states that one challenge affecting this market is easy availability of alternatives. A large portion of end-users still prefer BVMs and MPV compared to resuscitation masks, which is expected to fuel the growth of the global resuscitation masks market.

Key Vendors

Allied Healthcare Products

Ambu

Fisher Paykel Healthcare

Intersurgical

Laerdal Medical

Smiths Medical

Topics Covered

1. Executive Summary

2. Scope of the Report

3. Market Landscape

4. Market Sizing

5. Five Forces Analysis

6. Market Segmentation by Product

7. Customer Landscape

8. Geographic Landscape

9. Decision Framework

10. Drivers and Challenges

11. Market Trends

12. Vendor Landscape

13. Vendor Analysis

