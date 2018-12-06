Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (TGBD) Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.:Regarding the Applications to the Capital Markets Board for the Mortgage Covered Bond Issuance 06-Dec-2018 / 15:17 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Regarding the Applications to the Capital Markets Board for the Mortgage Covered Bond Issuance As per the resolution of the Bank's Board of Directors dated November 7th, 2017, the Head Office has been authorized to apply CMB and BRSA for the renewal of mortgage covered bonds issuance approval up to EUR 2 billion in total or equivalent in any other currency including Turkish Lira, to be sold without public offering, outside Turkey. Accordingly, the application process to CMB in order to issue covered bond to be sold on 7th December 2018 to secure financing in the amount of TRY 150 million with 5 years maturity under Covered Bond Programme has been completed. In contradiction between the Turkish and English versions of this public disclosure, the Turkish version shall prevail. We declare that our above statements are in conformity with the principles included in the Board's Communiqué, Serial II Nr.15.1, that it exactly reflects the information we received; that the information complies with our records, books and documents; that we did our best to obtain the correct and complete information relative to this subject and that we are responsible for the declarations made in this regard. Yours sincerely, Garanti Bank Contact Garanti Bank Investor Relations: Tel: +90 212 318 2352 ..................... Fax: +90 212 216 5902 ..................... E-mail: investorrelations@garanti.com.tr ........................................ www.garantiinvestorrelations.com [1] .................................... ISIN: US9001487019 Category Code: MSCL TIDM: TGBD OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 6791 EQS News ID: 755251 End of Announcement EQS News Service 1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=595ef4909981a1f1a77eaa7d6eb493a3&application_id=755251&site_id=vwd_london&application_name=news

December 06, 2018 10:19 ET (15:19 GMT)