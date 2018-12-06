At today's meeting, the Supervisory Board of Sartorius AG resolved to make changes in the Executive Board. Effective January 1, 2019, Dr. René Fáber as Head of the Bioprocess Solutions Division and Gerry Mackay as Head of the Lab Products Services Division will be appointed new members of the company's Executive Board.

René Fáber, age 43, has been working at Sartorius since 2002. He started as an R&D Scientist in the Membrane Modification Department, then headed R&D Process Technologies. Later, as Vice President, he held various management positions in Marketing for Filtration and Fermentation Technologies, as well as in Key Account Management. In his most recent position before his appointment to the Executive Board, he was responsible for the entire Product Development unit of the Bioprocess Solutions Division. René Fáber studied chemistry in Bratislava, Slovakia, and earned his Ph.D. in polymer chemistry at the Technical University of Munich in Germany. He is of Slovakian nationality.

Gerry Mackay, age 56, joined Sartorius in 2015 from the acquisition of BioOutsource, where he had been its CEO since 2009. Prior to his tenure with BioOutsource, he held international senior level positions in Sales and Marketing at several companies, among them at the U.S. life science company Millipore. At Sartorius, Gerry Mackay as Head of Marketing, Sales and Services of the Lab Products Services Division drove the momentum of the division's new strategic direction towards the biopharmaceutical market and its respective applications and technologies. Gerry Mackay holds a Bachelor's of Science Honors degree in biochemistry and a Master's in education, and is of British nationality.

Furthermore, the Supervisory Board and Executive Board member Reinhard Vogt mutually and amicably agreed on the best of terms that the latter will step down from his position on the Executive Board as of December 31, 2018. The Supervisory Board thanks him for his extraordinarily successful service that he has dedicated to the benefit of the company for more than 35 years in various functions, the most recent of which as a member of the Executive Board since 2009. "Mr. Vogt has outstandingly served the company, especially in the strategic alignment and operational leadership of the Bioprocess Solutions Division, which today represents the largest pillar in sales revenue and earnings of the Sartorius Group. We wish Mr. Vogt all the best for the future, in which he will continue to support Sartorius, among other companies, in an advisory capacity," said Dr. Lothar Kappich, Chairman of the Supervisory Board. "At the same time, we are also pleased to welcome René Fáber and Gerry Mackay, two internationally experienced and successful managers from our own ranks, to join our Executive Board."

As of January 1, 2019, the Sartorius Executive Board will thus consist of the four following members: Dr. Joachim Kreuzburg (Chairman and CEO); Dr. René Fáber (Head of Bioprocess Solutions), Gerry Mackay (Head of Lab Products Services); and Rainer Lehmann (ChiefFinancial Officer).

A profile of Sartorius

The Sartorius Group is a leading international partner of biopharmaceutical research and the industry. With innovative laboratory instruments and consumables, the Group's Lab Products Services Division concentrates on serving the needs of laboratories performing research and quality control at pharma and biopharma companies and those of academic research institutes. The Bioprocess Solutions Division with its broad product portfolio focusing on single-use solutions helps customers to manufacture biotech medications and vaccines safely and efficiently. The Group has been annually growing by double digits on average and has been regularly expanding its portfolio by acquisitions of complementary technologies. In fiscal 2017, Sartorius earned sales revenue of more than 1.4 billion euros. Currently, more than 8,000 people work at the Group's approximately 60 manufacturing and sales sites, serving customers around the globe.

