iRobot Stock Gains From Rising Demand for Cleaning RobotsOur world is being driven more and more by machines. Our homes are no different. IRBT stock has been rising on the strong trend of increased usage of cleaning robots and home automation across the globe. As everyone gets busier, it becomes more tedious or sometimes impossible to spend time cleaning the house. But iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ:IRBT) makes the task easier by providing a helping hand in daily cleaning.iRobot Corporation is the leader in home robotics. It is the leading maker of vacuum-cleaning and floor-mopping robots in the world. Its robots are transforming the way people clean their.

