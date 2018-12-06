VISIATIV: Visiativ closes acquisition of Dimensions Group, holding of Design Solutions, reseller of SOLIDWORKS solutions in Benelux

Lyon, December 6, 2018 - 6.00 pm. Visiativ Group, publisher and integrator of innovative software platforms, is listed on Euronext Growth (ISIN code: FR0004029478 - ticker: ALVIV).

Following the start of exclusive negotiations announced on 15 November 2018, Visiativ has closed the acquisition of a majority stake in Dimensions Group, holding of Design Solutions, a reseller of SOLIDWORKS solutions and 3D printers in the Benelux region. This will now enable Visiativ to support SOLIDWORKS customers in seven countries (France, Switzerland, Morocco, UK, the Netherlands, Belgium and Luxembourg).

Visiativ has acquired 82.5% of the share capital of Dimensions Group, holding company for:

Design Solutions BV , SOLIDWORKS reseller in the Netherlands;

, SOLIDWORKS reseller in the Netherlands; Design Solutions BVBA , SOLIDWORKS reseller in Belgium and Luxembourg;

, SOLIDWORKS reseller in Belgium and Luxembourg; Layertec, reseller of 3D printers for the Benelux market.

These three companies will be consolidated as of 1 December 2018.

Mr Arnaud Kooij will retain a 17.5% stake in Dimensions Group, besides continuing to perform his existing operating duties.

Dimensions Group posts annual revenues of around €10 million, with significant growth and double-digit profit margins. Recurring revenue is over 60%. The Group has around 30 employees and a portfolio of over 2,000 customers. Dimensions Group's key accounts include ABB, Marel, Ampelmann, Rademaker and VDL.

This acquisition will enable the Visiativ group to step up growth in shared business lines (SOLIDWORKS Integration and Rapid Manufacturing/3D Printing) as well as developing its two other divisions, Software and Innovation & Digital Transformation Consulting.

Visiativ Chairman and CEO Laurent Fiard made the following comments: "We are delighted to welcome the arrival of a new dynamic team within the Visiativ Group. We are confident that joining forces will step up Dimensions Group's growth thanks to Visiativ's broad value proposition centred on innovation and digital transformation in these three countries. This acquisition is a major step towards achieving the Next100 strategic plan aimed at generating revenues of €200 million by 2020."

Dimensions Group CEO Arnaud Kooij said: "For 20 years, we have strived to place innovation and the digital transformation of our customers at the heart of our strategy. The backing of a key player sharing the same aim is exciting because it will allow us to bring yet more value to our customers."

