Regulatory News:

Thierry Hellin is to step down from his position as Executive CEO of the Pierre Vacances-Center Parcs Group (Paris:VAC) on 31 December 2018, in order to create his asset management and property investment consulting firm.

The Pierre Vacances-Center Parcs Group will entrust property transactions and development research projects to this company, in addition to and in coordination with the Group's internal teams.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181206005757/en/

Contacts:

Investor Relation and Strategic Operations

Emeline Lauté

+33 (0) 1 58 21 54 76

info.fin@groupepvcp.com



Press Relation

Valérie Lauthier

+33 (0) 1 58 21 54 61

valerie.lauthier@groupepvcp.com