Donnerstag, 06.12.2018

0,274 Euro		-0,003
-1,08 %
WKN: A0LGHK ISIN: GB00B1JQBT10 Ticker-Symbol: 0PD 
Aktie:
06.12.2018 | 19:04
PR Newswire

PENDRAGON PLC - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

London, December 6

Pendragon PLC: Transaction in Own Shares

Pendragon PLC (the "Company") announces that it has purchased for cancellation (through Jefferies International Limited) the following number of its ordinary shares of 5p each on the London Stock Exchange.

Date of purchase:06 December 2018
Number of ordinary shares purchased (aggregated volume):119,525
Highest price paid per share (pence):24.7000
Lowest price paid per share (pence):24.3500
Volume weighted average price paid per share (pence):24.4953

Following the purchase of these shares, the Company has 1,400,190,791 ordinary shares in issue. All of the shares have equal voting rights and there are no shares held in treasury. This figure 1,400,190,791 represents the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

The schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Jefferies on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

RICHARD MALONEY

COMPANY SECRETARY

06 December 2018

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares purchasedTransaction price
(pence per share)		Time of transactionTrading venue
505224.4516:29:04London Stock Exchange
257024.4516:28:44London Stock Exchange
309624.4016:27:27London Stock Exchange
304324.4016:22:04London Stock Exchange
295124.3516:20:16London Stock Exchange
55324.4516:10:21London Stock Exchange
100024.4516:09:20London Stock Exchange
130824.4515:45:37London Stock Exchange
295124.4515:45:37London Stock Exchange
295324.5014:59:32London Stock Exchange
325724.5014:51:37London Stock Exchange
313124.5014:42:44London Stock Exchange
303524.5014:34:57London Stock Exchange
303924.5014:28:36London Stock Exchange
293224.5014:19:29London Stock Exchange
282024.5014:10:47London Stock Exchange
281824.5014:01:17London Stock Exchange
292524.5013:54:05London Stock Exchange
306524.5013:44:26London Stock Exchange
304824.5013:30:40London Stock Exchange
278224.5013:19:30London Stock Exchange
279224.5013:08:57London Stock Exchange
307824.5012:56:36London Stock Exchange
308624.5012:45:37London Stock Exchange
308624.5012:45:37London Stock Exchange
205124.4512:26:33London Stock Exchange
278124.4511:57:57London Stock Exchange
299124.4511:43:25London Stock Exchange
279324.4511:24:43London Stock Exchange
297324.4511:24:43London Stock Exchange
102424.4511:15:02London Stock Exchange
205924.4511:06:17London Stock Exchange
1005324.4510:50:38London Stock Exchange
329424.5010:49:49London Stock Exchange
357824.5510:38:25London Stock Exchange
279824.6010:27:48London Stock Exchange
43724.6010:27:48London Stock Exchange
319124.6510:19:07London Stock Exchange
304624.6510:19:07London Stock Exchange
193424.6510:19:07London Stock Exchange
112324.6510:10:50London Stock Exchange
302824.7009:24:05London Stock Exchange

-ends-


