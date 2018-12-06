Technavio's global semiconductor capital equipment market research report projects the market to grow at a CAGR of over 6% during the forecast period.

The increased need for semiconductor memory devices will be one of the major trends in the global semiconductor capital equipment marketduring 2019-2023. The semiconductor device manufacturers have been shifting their focus from logic, analog, and discrete devices to memory devices such as 3D NAND and dynamic random-access memory (DRAM). This is primarily because the growth potential of the semiconductor memory devices market is considerably higher when compared with other semiconductor device markets.

According to Technavio analysts, one of the key drivers for the global semiconductor capital equipment market will be the rising number of fabs:

Global semiconductor capital equipment market: Rising number of fabs

The semiconductor fabs are fabrication plants, which manufacture a range of semiconductor devices and components. The ICs are either designed in-house by firms called IDMs or manufactured by foundries as per the designs provided by clients. The demand for semiconductor components is increasing due to the increase in the number of applications of various emerging technologies such as loT and Al.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio for research on semiconductor equipment, "Several companies are also building new fabs owing to the highly competitive semiconductor market. They focus on introducing a new technology before competitors have driven the construction of new fabs. There will be a need for semiconductor capital equipment due to the increasing demand for ICs for various emerging applications such as autonomous cars and robotics."

Global semiconductor capital equipment market: Segmentation analysis

This global semiconductor capital equipment market analysis report provides market segmentation by type (wafer-level manufacturing equipment, packaging and assembly equipment, and automated test equipment), and by region (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA). This report provides an in-depth analysis of the prominent factors influencing the market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.

Of the three major segments by type, the wafer-level manufacturing equipment segment held the largest semiconductor capital equipment market share in 2018, contributing to over 86% of the market. This segment will dominate the global market throughout the forecast period.

The APAC region held the largest share of the market in 2018, accounting for close to 71% share. It was followed by the Americas and EMEA respectively. The APAC region is expected to dominate the market throughout the period 2019-2023.

