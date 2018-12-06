The "Data Center Construction Market in Western Europe 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The data center construction market in Western Europe will register a CAGR of almost 9% by 2022.
Data are being generated to a large extent with the development of the Smart Revolution, which includes the development of smart homes, smart cities, and smart grids. It is crucial to process such an extensive data. This is resulting in an increased number of hyperscale data centers.
The use of GDPR ensures guaranteed data protection by promoting European-based data centers. This is encouraging vendors to increase their data center construction activities across the EU, including Western Europe.
The construction of data centers requires initial costs and large investments in network and power infrastructure. This is a significant challenge that hinders the market.
The market appears to be fragmented with the presence of many companies. Factors such as the extensive generation of data and the release of general data protection regulation, will provide considerable growth opportunities to vendors of the data center construction in Western Europe. ABB, AECOM, Arup, Eaton, and Schneider Electric are some of the major companies covered in this report.
Key Players
- ABB
- AECOM
- Arup
- Eaton
- Schneider Electric
Topics Covered
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 05: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2017
- Market size and forecast 2017-2022
PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY CONSTRUCTION TYPE
- Segmentation by construction type
- Comparison by construction type
- General construction Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Electrical construction Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Mechanical construction Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Market opportunity by construction type
PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
PART 11: MARKET TRENDS
- Increasing investments in green data centers
- Growth of hyperscale data centers across Western Europe
- Impact of hub function
PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
- ABB
- AECOM
- Arup
- Eaton
- Schneider Electric
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/6ktt5h/the_data_center?w=4
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181206005810/en/
Contacts:
ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Related Topics: Data Centers