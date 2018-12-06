The "Data Center Construction Market in Western Europe 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The data center construction market in Western Europe will register a CAGR of almost 9% by 2022.

Data are being generated to a large extent with the development of the Smart Revolution, which includes the development of smart homes, smart cities, and smart grids. It is crucial to process such an extensive data. This is resulting in an increased number of hyperscale data centers.

The use of GDPR ensures guaranteed data protection by promoting European-based data centers. This is encouraging vendors to increase their data center construction activities across the EU, including Western Europe.

The construction of data centers requires initial costs and large investments in network and power infrastructure. This is a significant challenge that hinders the market.

The market appears to be fragmented with the presence of many companies. Factors such as the extensive generation of data and the release of general data protection regulation, will provide considerable growth opportunities to vendors of the data center construction in Western Europe. ABB, AECOM, Arup, Eaton, and Schneider Electric are some of the major companies covered in this report.

Key Players

ABB

AECOM

Arup

Eaton

Schneider Electric

Topics Covered

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 05: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2017

Market size and forecast 2017-2022

PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY CONSTRUCTION TYPE

Segmentation by construction type

Comparison by construction type

General construction Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Electrical construction Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Mechanical construction Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Market opportunity by construction type

PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Market challenges

PART 11: MARKET TRENDS

Increasing investments in green data centers

Growth of hyperscale data centers across Western Europe

Impact of hub function

PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

ABB

AECOM

Arup

Eaton

Schneider Electric

