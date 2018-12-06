Trade program will assist Australian quantum cybersecurity leader expand into the UK

QuintessenceLabs, the leader in quantum-enhanced cybersecurity technology, announced that it has won in the UK Department for International Trade (DIT)'s Tech Rocketship Awards, out of nearly 200 entries. Tech Rocketship helps many "scale-up" technology companies from outside the UK expand their business to Britain and Northern Ireland, and the program's 2018-2019 year was the first time it opened submissions to companies in Australia and New Zealand, rewarding great technology-led solutions from companies ready to go global. QuintessenceLabs was the winner in the category of Digital Economy Security.

Tech Rocketship assists ambitious businesses by lending award recipients vital exposure and connections to invaluable networks, with a tailored program of events and meetings on top of administrative support in establishing a UK presence. To date, the program has helped around 40 companies in their scale-up process.

"QuintessenceLabs sees the UK as an essential market for our quantum cybersecurity capabilities," said Jane Melia, VP of Strategic Business Development at QuintessenceLabs. "We have started to test the waters and have been impressed by the potential. Having the support of the UK Department for International Trade will significantly enhance our chances of success and help us really hit the ground running."

Today's announcement coincides with QuintessenceLabs' recent establishment of a dedicated sales presence in the UK to bolster awareness and distribution of its cybersecurity products in the region and other parts of Europe, along with plans to add locally-based support staff in 2019.

This also rounds out an exciting year of news for QuintessenceLabs, including being named one of the World Economic Forum's Technology Pioneers for 2018, and in October bringing on experienced cybersecurity executive Andreas Baumhof as its VP of Technology.

QuintessenceLabs is a global leader in quantum-enhanced cybersecurity solutions and related commercial developments. It delivers unique products that integrate quantum technology with high-value security technology, including the world's fastest true random number generator, an advanced key and policy manager, and integrated encryption solutions to keep organizations secure today and prepared for tomorrow, while leaving them focused on doing what they do best. The company is headquartered in Canberra, Australia.

