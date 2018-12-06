Publicis Groupe's Nigel Vaz nominated IPA President

LONDON, Dec. 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Nigel Vaz, Business Transformation Lead and Executive Committee Member at Publicis Groupe, and CEO of Publicis.Sapient across EMEA and APAC, has been nominated as the IPA president-elect. His role will commence in March 2019.

His remit as IPA President will span a two-year period, during which time he will work closely with the Director General to evolve and shape the future direction of the IPA and the agency industry more generally. He will be the IPA's chief spokesman for its membership, and will also chair the meetings of the IPA Council, its governing body. The IPA exists to advance and promote the theory, practice and value of marketing communications, we well as standards of best practice.

Paul Bainsfair, IPA Director General, commented: "I am very much looking forward to working with Nigel to ensure the IPA remains the power behind the practitioners. He is a man who encompasses all the skills we need as an industry and who is already a well-known champion for technology and transformation. We continue to live in interesting times and his perspective on world, as well as local, issues will be invaluable as the IPA carves out its global reputation through its thought leading initiatives, professional qualifications and navigates it way through increasingly complex business issues."

Nigel Vaz added: "It is a real honour to be chosen as the next President of the IPA, and I look forward to building on the extraordinary work of my predecessors in championing our industry and its impact in the world. Wherever we look today, we see rapid and fundamental change affecting consumers, economies and culture, clients and our own businesses. The creativity and the technologies that help us to unleash that creativity will be vital to helping navigate that change - and the role and work of the IPA in ensuring we are fit and ready for the opportunity it brings has never been more vital."

Vaz serves as Publicis Groupe's Global Business Transformation Lead and is CEO for Publicis.Sapient across the EMEA and APAC regions where he is responsible for driving forward the company's vision of partnering with clients to ensure they are successful at reimagining and transforming their business for the digital age.

