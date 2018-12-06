sprite-preloader
WKN: A116BG ISIN: SE0006027546 Ticker-Symbol: SVAB 
Aktie:
Branche
IT-Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
General Standard
(5 Leser)
Stockholm IT Ventures Holds Business Update Webinar

STOCKHOLM, Dec. 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Stockholm IT Ventures AB (Frankfurt Stock Exchange: SVAB - ISIN SE 0006027546) will host a webinar presenting its updated product- and rollout-strategy for 2019.

The webinar will be hosted by CEO Anthony Norman on Tuesday December 11th, 2018, at 14:00 CET (Stockholm) time.

The management will present additional outlines on the company's digital banking strategy, following its recent acquisitions in the segment.

To participate, kindly register at http://stockholmit.co/webinar

Media Contact: Stockholm IT Ventures AB, Anthony Norman, media@stockholmit.co

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com


