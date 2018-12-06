The "Rolling Stock Market in Europe 2019-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The rolling stock market in Europe is projected to register a CAGR of over 2% by 2023.
Battery electric locomotives derive power from inbuilt rechargeable batteries and help in saving energy and reducing infrastructure maintenance cost. The development of these locomotives will drive the growth of railway stock market in Europe during the forecast period.
According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is the introduction of new railway projects to improve domestic and international connectivity of several countries in Europe. This will create a demand for new railway stock during the forecast period which, in turn will drive market growth.
Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is the delay in railway project implementation and execution. The volatile nature of investments in the railway industry is hampering the growth of the railway stock market in Europe.
Key Players
- Alstom
- Bombardier
- CAF
- Siemens
- Stadler Rail
Topics Covered
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 04: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2018
- Market size and forecast 2018-2023
PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT
- Market segmentation by product
- Comparison by product
- Freight cars Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Passenger transit vehicles Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Locomotives Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Market opportunity by product
PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- Western Europe Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Eastern Europe Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Rest of Europe Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity
PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
PART 11: MARKET TRENDS
PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive scenario
PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
- Alstom
- Bombardier
- CAF
- Siemens
- Stadler Rail
