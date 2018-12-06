The "Rolling Stock Market in Europe 2019-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The rolling stock market in Europe is projected to register a CAGR of over 2% by 2023.

Battery electric locomotives derive power from inbuilt rechargeable batteries and help in saving energy and reducing infrastructure maintenance cost. The development of these locomotives will drive the growth of railway stock market in Europe during the forecast period.

According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is the introduction of new railway projects to improve domestic and international connectivity of several countries in Europe. This will create a demand for new railway stock during the forecast period which, in turn will drive market growth.

Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is the delay in railway project implementation and execution. The volatile nature of investments in the railway industry is hampering the growth of the railway stock market in Europe.

Key Players

Alstom

Bombardier

CAF

Siemens

Stadler Rail

Topics Covered

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2018

Market size and forecast 2018-2023

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT

Market segmentation by product

Comparison by product

Freight cars Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Passenger transit vehicles Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Locomotives Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Market opportunity by product

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

Western Europe Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Eastern Europe Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Rest of Europe Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Market challenges

PART 11: MARKET TRENDS

PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Alstom

Bombardier

CAF

Siemens

Stadler Rail

