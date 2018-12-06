The "Project Management for Pharma Professionals" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This interactive course has been designed to provide you with a thorough understanding of project management skills, including both technical and interpersonal skills. You will be provided with an integrated project tool kit which can easily be used to improve the success of existing or future projects.

Interactive sessions applying techniques to a simulated case study and your own projects The course will include a number of sessions where you will be able to apply some of the techniques to a simulated pharmaceutical case study as well as your own projects.

Therefore, you are encouraged to bring a current real project you are involved in or will be working on to which you can apply some of the concepts and techniques. There is no need to disclose any confidential information about your project.

This interactive course will:

Provide you with an In-depth Understanding of Project Management Tools and Techniques to Use in the Bio/Pharma Industry

Enable you to Incorporate the Project Management Processes into Everyday Working Practices and in your Current Projects

Understand How to Blend Together Both the Technical Aspects of Project Management and the Essential Interpersonal Skills

Examine the Competencies Appropriate for an Effective Project Manager

Share Best Practice Project Management Approaches

Discuss How to get the Best Results in a Project Team Environment

Agenda

Programme Day One

What is a Project Project Management in the Bio/Pharma Industry?

Setting Clear Project Objectives and Defining the Scope of Bio/Pharma Projects

Detailed Project Planning of Bio/pharma Projects

Project Implementation and Control for your Projects

Programme Day Two

Project Implementation and Control Continued

Project Review and Closure

Close the project

Bio/Pharma Leadership Skills

Motivate to Achieve Project Milestones

Building Bio/Pharma Project Teams

Project Communication and Cross-Cultural Communication skills

Project Time Management

Personal Action Planning

