International Flavors Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) (Euronext Paris: IFF), a leading innovator of scent, taste and nutrition, was named to the Euronext Vigeo World 120 index, an index that recognizes companies for exceptional environmental, social and governance (ESG) performance. After being named to the Euronext Vigeo U.S. 50 index in December 2016, the Company is currently the only in its industry in the World 120 index.

"I am truly delighted to be among the highest-ranking companies for corporate responsibility," said Andreas Fibig, IFF Chairman CEO. "Sustainability is a vital part of our business strategy and I am proud that our employees believe deeply in its value. Their commitment to making the world a better place is what drives sustainability at IFF."

To be considered for an index, constituents are reviewed biannually in the following areas: Human Rights, Human Resources, Corporate Governance, Business Behavior, Environment and Community Involvement. Companies included on the index have achieved the highest ratings in their categories, naming IFF a global top-scorer in corporate responsibility.

"Our inclusion in the Euronext Vigeo World 120 index underscores the compelling connection between doing good and doing good business both are important to us," said Rich O'Leary, Executive Vice President and CFO. "We are humbled to be in the company of so many other organizations for whom sustainability is a driver of their success and deeply value this recognition of our efforts thus far."

In addition to the recognition by Vigeo Eiris, in 2018, IFF was named to both Barron's 100 Most Sustainable Companies list and FTSE Russell's FTSE4Good sustainability index.

For more information on sustainability at IFF, visit iff.com/sustain.

International Flavors Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) (Euronext Paris: IFF) is a leading innovator of scent, taste, and nutrition, with over 110 manufacturing facilities, 100 R&D centers, and 33,000 customers globally. At the heart of our company, we are fueled by a sense of discovery, constantly asking "what if?". That passion for exploration drives us to co-create unique products that consumers experience in more than 150,000 unique products sold annually. Our 13,000 team members globally take advantage of leading consumer insights, naturals exploration, research and development, creative expertise, and customer intimacy to develop differentiated offerings for consumer products. Learn more at www.iff.com, Twitter , Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

