AXIS Capital Holdings Limited ("AXIS Capital") (NYSE:AXS) today announced that the Company's Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.40 per common share, which represents an increase of 2.6%. The common dividend will be payable on January 15, 2019 to shareholders of record at the close of business on December 31, 2018.

In addition, the Board declared a dividend of $0.34375 per Series D 5.50% Preferred Share, and a dividend of $34.375 per Series E 5.50% Preferred Share (equivalent to $0.34375 per depositary share). The Series D Preferred Share dividend is payable on March 1, 2019 to shareholders of record at the close of business on February 15, 2019. The Series E Preferred Share dividend is payable on January 15, 2019 to shareholders of record at the close of business on December 31, 2018.

AXIS Capital, through its operating subsidiaries, is a global provider of specialty lines insurance and treaty reinsurance with shareholders' equity at September 30, 2018, of $5.3 billion and locations in Bermuda, the United States, Europe, Singapore, Middle East, Canada and Latin America. Its operating subsidiaries have been assigned a rating of "A+" ("Strong") by Standard & Poor's and "A+" ("Superior") by A.M. Best. For more information about AXIS Capital, visit our website at www.axiscapital.com.

