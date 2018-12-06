School Loop Acquired by Think3

Think3 to invest in School Loop's platform to advance & empower schools

AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Think3, has acquired School Loop Inc., a leading provider of Learning Management (LMS) and Content Management (CMS) solutions used by major K-12 school districts across the United States. This investment marks Think3's entry into the education technology space, and will anchor an offering specific for schools, and complement existing investments of mobile apps and alert systems for schools.

Over 3,500 schools use School Loop solutions in 30 states including top districts of Long Beach, Los Angeles, Kansas City and Albuquerque. School Loop's LMS provides teachers a platform to provide content, assignments and monitor student performance, while the CMS is a certified ADA-compliant website system designed exclusively for K-12.

"I started School Loop because I realized while teaching that if everyone was in the loop, students would be more successful and teachers would save time. Think3 has the resources and vision to take the execution of this idea to a new level," said Mark Gross, the founder of School Loop.

Now as part of the Think3 portfolio, School Loop and Think3 will continue to invest in customer success while ensuring school districts continue to receive the highest level of customer service, product delivery and technical support. School Loop will also become a key component of the Think3 Prime program for schools - enabling schools to utilize software across more than seventy other portfolio companies at no additional charge.

Andy Tryba, Think3 founder, with more than 20 years of experience managing global companies for growth and profitability, is the new CEO of School Loop.

"This is an exciting time in education technology; trailblazers are changing the way kids learn by tapping into the power of technology and AI-driven learning," said Tryba. "School Loop's LMS and CMS will anchor our offering for schools and will be complemented by our existing mobile app capabilities for schools. We are delighted to welcome School Loop to the Think3 portfolio."

Mark Gross will remain onboard at School Loop to help transition the team over to ensure the long-term success of the company.

About Think3

Think3 is a $1 billion private equity fund designed to enable SaaS founders to take more shots on goal. As a completely new kind of fund backed by proven experience in successful company acquisitions, we believe entrepreneurs should think of their careers as a portfolio and sell their companies earlier to move on to their next high-growth venture. We purchase SaaS companies and enable a unique transition process that empowers founders and their teams to then launch their next startup. For more information, please visit www.think3.com.

About School Loop:

School Loop is a mission-driven software services company. The company serves the K-12 market with two communications services: School Loop Standard and School Loop Plus. School Loop Standard is a WCAG2.0 certified content management and authoring system. The system offers easy to customize templates and helps districts and schools produce and maintain responsive, beautiful, useful and compliant websites. School Loop Plus is a learning management system that builds a collaborative learning management team for each student. With School Loop Plus, students have the tools to know where they stand, what to do, and how to do well, while their parents and other supportive adults can help them stay on track. Founded in 2004, School Loop serves thousand of schools in over 30 states, and many of the country's largest school districts. For more information, please visit www.schoolloop.com.