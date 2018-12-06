Allegion plc (NYSE: ALLE), a leading global security products and solutions provider, today announced that its board of directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.21 per ordinary share of the company.
The dividend is payable on Dec. 28, 2018, to shareholders of record on Dec. 17, 2018.
About Allegion
Allegion (NYSE: ALLE) is a global pioneer in safety and security, with leading brands like CISA, Interflex, LCN, Schlage, SimonsVoss and Von Duprin. Focusing on security around the door and adjacent areas, Allegion produces a range of solutions for homes, businesses, schools and other institutions. Allegion is a $2.4 billion company, with products sold in almost 130 countries.
For more, visit www.allegion.com.
Contacts:
Media Contact:
Whitney Moorman Global Communications Manager
317-810-3241
Whitney.Moorman@allegion.com
Analyst Contact:
Mike Wagnes Vice President, Treasurer and Investor Relations
317-810-3494
Michael.Wagnes@allegion.com