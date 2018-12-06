Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - December 6, 2018) - Skyscape Capital Inc. (TSXV: SKY.P) ("Skyscape"), a capital pool company, wishes to announce that its previously announced letter of intent with Salida Energy Inc. ("Salida") dated June 8, 2018 (the "LOI") has been terminated pursuant to its terms effective immediately. Pursuant to the LOI, Skyscape and Salida were to complete a business combination intended to constitute Skyscape's Qualifying Transaction, as such term is defined in Policy 2.4 of the Corporate Finance Manual of the TSX Venture Exchange.

Skyscape will continue to aggressively identify and evaluate opportunities for the purpose of completing its Qualifying Transaction. Trading of Skyscape's common shares is expected to resume trading on the TSX Venture Exchange shortly.

For further information contact:

Paul Pathak

Director

Telephone: 416-644-9964

Email: ppathak@chitizpathak.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.