MAGNIT PJSC (MGNT) MAGNIT PJSC: PJSC 'Magnit' Announces the Decision to Pay Dividends 07-Dec-2018 / 09:58 MSK Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Press Release | Krasnodar | December 7, 2018 PJSC "Magnit" Announces the Decision to Pay Dividends ***************************************************** Krasnodar, Russia (December 7, 2018): Magnit PJSC (MOEX and LSE: MGNT; Issuer; Company; Group), one of Russia's leading retailers, announces the decision to pay dividends for the 9 months of 2018 reporting year made by the EGM. The extraordinary general shareholders meeting made the decision to pay dividends on PJSC "Magnit" shares in the total amount of 14,000,581,949.90 rubles which is 137.38 rubles per share following the results of the 9 months of 2018 reporting year. Type of securities: ordinary registered uncertified shares, International Securities Identification Number (ISIN) RU000A0JKQU8 State registration number of 1-01-60525-P of March 4, 2004 the securities issue, date of registration: Governance body of the Issuer General Shareholders Meeting which made the decision to pay dividends: Date of the decision to pay Decem ber 6, 2018 dividends: Date and the number of the Minutes w/o No. of 06.12.2018 minutes of meeting where the decision to pay dividends was made: Reporting period which the 9 months of 2018 reporting year dividend is paid for: Total amount of dividends 14,000,581,949.90 rubles accrued on shares following the results of the 9 months of 2018 reporting year: The amount of dividend accrued 137.38 rubles on one share following the results of the 9 months of 2018 reporting year: Form of payment: monetary funds in the currency of the Russian Federation by bank transfer Dividend record date: December 21, 2018 Dividend payment date for January 14, 2019 nominees: Dividend payment date for the February 4, 2019 other shareholders: For further information, please contact Petr Molchanov Alisa Kvadzba Media Inquiries Chief Investment Officer IR manager Media Relations Department Email: molchanov_ps@magnit.ru Email: magnitIR@magnit.ru Email: press@magnit.ru Office: +7-861-277-4554 x 45000 Office: +7-861-277-4554 x 17601 Note to editors: Public Joint Stock Company "Magnit" is one of Russia's leading retailers. Founded in 1994, the company is headquartered in the southern Russian city of Krasnodar. As of September 30, 2018, Magnit operated 37 distribution centers and 17,442 stores (12,813 convenience, 457 supermarkets and 4,172 drogerie stores) in 2,866 cities and towns throughout 7 federal regions of the Russian Federation. In accordance with the reviewed IFRS consolidated financial statements for 1H 2018, Magnit had revenues of RUB 595 billion and an EBITDA of RUB 44 billion. Magnit's local shares are traded on the Moscow Exchange (MOEX: MGNT) and its GDRs on the London Stock Exchange (LSE: MGNT) and it has a credit rating from Standard & Poor's of BB. ISIN: US55953Q2021 Category Code: MSCU TIDM: MGNT LEI Code: 2534009KKPTVL99W2Y12 OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 6796 EQS News ID: 755445 End of Announcement EQS News Service

