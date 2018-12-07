Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

MAGNIT PJSC (MGNT) MAGNIT PJSC: PJSC 'Magnit' Announces the EGM Results 07-Dec-2018 / 09:58 MSK Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Press Release | Krasnodar | December 7, 2018 PJSC "Magnit" Announces the EGM Results *************************************** Krasnodar, Russia (December 7, 2018): Magnit PJSC (MOEX and LSE: MGNT; Issuer; Company; Group), one of Russia's leading retailers, announces the results of the Extraordinary General Shareholders Meeting and the dividend payment. Type of the general meeting (annual (ordinary), extraordinary) - extraordinary general shareholders meeting. Form of the general meeting - absentee voting. Date, venue and time of the general meeting: Voting ballots acceptance deadline: December 5, 2018. Address to which the completed voting ballots were delivered: 15/5 Solnechnaya street, Krasnodar, 350072, Russia. Quorum of EGM: Number of votes on the Company's voting shares on each agenda item of the EGM, determined in accordance with the provisions of the clause 4.20 of the Regulations on the additional requirements to the procedure of preparation, calling and holding of the general shareholders meeting, approved by the order of the Federal Financial Markets Service of Russia as of February 2, 2012, No. 12-6/pz-n: on the agenda item No.1 "Approval of the Regulations on the Board of Directors of PJSC "Magnit" in new edition" - 101,911,345 votes; on the agenda item No.2 "Payment of dividends on shares of PJSC "Magnit" following the nine months of 2018 reporting year results."- 101,911,345 votes; Number of votes of shareholders who participated in the general meeting: on the agenda item No.1 "Approval of the Regulations on the Board of Directors of PJSC "Magnit" in new edition"- 61,485,355 votes; on the agenda item No.2 " Payment of dividends on shares of PJSC "Magnit" following the nine months of 2018 reporting year results." - 61,485,355 votes. Quorum is present to adopt the decisions on all the agenda items of the extraordinary General shareholders meeting of PJSC "Magnit". Agenda: 1. Approval of the Regulations on the Board of Directors of PJSC "Magnit" in new edition". 2. Payment of dividends on shares of PJSC "Magnit" following the nine months of 2018 reporting year results. Voting results: On the 1st agenda item "Approval of the Regulations on the Board of Directors of PJSC "Magnit" in new edition": «for» - 39,121,352 votes, which amounts to 63,6271% of the total votes of the shareholders participated in the general meeting and entitled to vote on this item; «against» - 20,582,093 votes, which amounts to 33,4748% of the total votes of the shareholders participated in the general meeting and entitled to vote on this item; «abstained» - 1,778,670 votes, which amounts to 2,8928% of the total votes of the shareholders participated in the general meeting and entitled to vote on this item. Adopted decision: "To approve the Regulations on the Board of Directors of PJSC "Magnit" in the new edition". On the agenda item 2 "Payment of dividends on shares of PJSC "Magnit" following the nine months of 2018 reporting year results": «for» - 61,485,355 votes, which amounts to 100% of the total votes of the shareholders participated in the general meeting and entitled to vote on this item; «against» - 0 votes, which amounts to 0% of the total votes of the shareholders participated in the general meeting and entitled to vote on this item; «abstained» - 0 votes, which amounts to 0% of the total votes of the shareholders participated in the general meeting and entitled to vote on this item. Adopted decision: "To pay dividends on PJSC "Magnit" ordinary registered shares following the 9 months of 2018 reporting year results in the amount of 14,000,581,949. 90 rubles (fourteen billion five hundred eighty one thousand nine hundred forty nine rubles and ninety kopecks), which amounts to 137.38 rubles (one hundred thirty seven rubles and thirty eight kopecks) per share. To appoint the following dividend record date: December 21, 2018. The payment of dividends shall be effected in monetary funds in accordance with the procedure and within the time limit established by the legislation of the Russian Federation". The minutes w/o No. are executed as of December 6, 2018. Identification characteristics of securities the holders of which are entitled to participate in the general shareholders meeting of the issuer: ordinary registered uncertified shares, state registration number 1-01-60525-P of 04.03.2004, International Securities Identification Number [1] (ISIN) RU000A0JKQU8. For further information, please contact Petr Molchanov Alisa Kvadzba Media Inquiries Chief Investment Officer IR manager Media Relations Department Email: molchanov_ps@magnit.ru Email: magnitIR@magnit.ru Email: press@magnit.ru Office: +7-861-277-4554 x 45000 Office: +7-861-277-4554 x 17601 Note to editors: Public Joint Stock Company "Magnit" is one of Russia's leading retailers. Founded in 1994, the company is headquartered in the southern Russian city of Krasnodar. As of September 30, 2018, Magnit operated 37 distribution centers and 17,442 stores (12,813 convenience, 457 supermarkets and 4,172 drogerie stores) in 2,866 cities and towns throughout 7 federal regions of the Russian Federation. In accordance with the reviewed IFRS consolidated financial statements for 1H 2018, Magnit had revenues of RUB 595 billion and an EBITDA of RUB 44 billion. Magnit's local shares are traded on the Moscow Exchange (MOEX: MGNT) and its GDRs on the London Stock Exchange (LSE: MGNT) and it has a credit rating from Standard & Poor's of BB.

