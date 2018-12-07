sprite-preloader
07.12.2018 | 08:54
GlobeNewswire (Europe)·Mehr Nachrichten von GlobeNewswire (Europe)

SpareBank 1 SMN: Mandatory notification of trade - Savings programme

SpareBank 1 SMN has on 6 December purchased 38,282 equity certificates at a price of NOK 87.07 per equity certificate for use in the group's savings programme for employees.

After this transaction the bank owns 38,902 ECC's.

Reference is made to the stock exchange notice dated 19 December 2017 for more information about the savings scheme. Reference is also made to the stock exchange notice of 23 March 2018, in which the authorization to buy back equity certificates is included in the resolution from SpareBank 1 SMN's Supervisory Board.

Trondheim, 7 December 2018

Contact person in SpareBank 1 SMN:
Executive Vice President, Finance, Kjell Fordal, tel. 905 41 672

This information is subject of the disclosure requirements acc. to §5-12 vphl (Norwegian Securities Trading Act)



Source: SpareBank 1 SMN via Globenewswire

© 2018 GlobeNewswire (Europe)