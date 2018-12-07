sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 07.12.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 600 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

87,78 Euro		-0,32
-0,36 %
WKN: A0EAT9 ISIN: BE0003818359 Ticker-Symbol: GXE 
Aktie:
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
BEL-20
AEX
1-Jahres-Chart
GALAPAGOS NV Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
GALAPAGOS NV 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
90,21
90,52
12:35
90,28
90,52
12:35
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
GALAPAGOS NV
GALAPAGOS NV Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
GALAPAGOS NV87,78-0,36 %