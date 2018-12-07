DGAP-Ad-hoc: Fyber N.V. / Key word(s): Financing/Bond Fyber N.V.: Planned convertible bond restructuring and new financing 07-Dec-2018 / 10:54 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Fyber N.V. ("Fyber" or the "Company", FSE:FBEN) announces today, that it has entered into further financing agreements with Sapinda Holding B.V. ("Sapinda") in an amount of EUR6 million. This equips the Company with sufficient liquidity to serve the upcoming January 2019 coupon payment on its 3.00% 7/2020 convertible bonds (ISIN XS1223161651, the "Bond") as well as to support part of the operative growth as per its guidance for the full year 2019. As announced on 6 September 2018, in relation to the effort to improve the capital structure, the Company considered to offer to bondholders the opportunity to acquire new shares of the Company against payment of their Bonds (the "Swap"). This option is now materializing, and the Company plans to invite to an extraordinary shareholder meeting to, inter alia, present the Swap, the rate of exchange between Bonds and shares, and the creation of the necessary new shares for approval. Sapinda has committed to support such Swap and to assure the contribution of bonds in the amount of at least EUR70 million into such Swap. The support by Sapinda for the Swap and the loan are conditioned upon the agreement on a rate of exchange between Bonds and shares with Sapinda and an external expert validating such rate of exchange. Further details regarding the Swap, especially the rate of exchange between the Bonds and shares will be disclosed separately once determined. *Notifying person:* Yaron Zaltsman, CFO *Investor Contact:* Sabrina Kassmannhuber ir@fyber.com +49 30 609 855 555 07-Dec-2018 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de Language: English Company: Fyber N.V. Johannisstr. 20 10117 Berlin Germany Phone: +49 30 609 855 528 E-mail: governance@fyber.com Internet: https://investors.fyber.com/ ISIN: NL0012377394 WKN: A2DUJD Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Tradegate Exchange End of Announcement DGAP News Service 755265 07-Dec-2018 CET/CEST

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 07, 2018 04:54 ET (09:54 GMT)