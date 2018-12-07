sprite-preloader
0,111 Euro		+0,003
+2,78 %
Conroy Gold & Natural Resources Plc - Result of AGM

London, December 7

7 December 2018

Conroy Gold and Natural Resources plc

("Conroy Gold" or "the Company")

RESULT OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

DIRECTORATE CHANGE

AGM STATEMENT

The Board of Conroy Gold and Natural Resources plc (AIM: CGNR), the gold exploration and development company focused on Ireland and Finland, announces that all resolutions put to shareholders at the Company's Annual General Meeting held earlier today were duly passed.

All resolutions were passed on a show of hands. The proxy votes received from shareholders on each resolution are set out below.

resolutionsVotes for*%Votes against%Votes totalVotes withheld**
Resolution 16.920,27299.993000,016,920,5720
Resolution 2A6,919,71899.993000.016,920,018554
Resolution 2B6,919,71899.993000.016,920,018554
Resolution 36,920,572100.0000.006,920,5720
Resolution 46,918,34299.172,1600.036,920,50270
Resolution 56,918,03799.962,4600.046,920,49775
Resolution 66,917,55399.963,0140.046,920,5675
Resolution 76,917,55399.963,0140.046,920,5675

*Includes discretionary votes

**A vote withheld is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the proportion of votes "For" or "Against" any of the resolutions

As previously announced Dr Karl Keegan did not put himself forward for re-election at the AGM due to other business commitments. Dr Keegan has therefore ceased to be a director of the Company following the conclusion of today's AGM.

Conroy Gold's Chairman, Professor Richard Conroy, also made the following statement at the AGM:

"Over the past year the Company has continued to make excellent progress on its exploration and development programme.

"The drilling programme at Clontibret which commenced in February 2018 led to the discovery of additional extensive gold zones, with wide mineralized intersections reported and with grades of up to 24g/t gold. As a result the drill programme was increased from the original planned 1000m to over 1700m. Further excellent results were reported including an extensive gold zone 30m to the south of a historic antimony mine. We have also discovered a new area of bedrock gold mineralisation halfway between the Clontibret gold deposit and the Corcaskea gold target.

"The Clontibret site underpins the Company but the potential upside is amply demonstrated by the revised exploration target estimate of 8.8 million ounces gold for the combined Clontibret, Clay Lake and Glenish areas and the size and scale of the 40 mile (65km) gold trend covered by our licence areas."

For further information please contact:

Conroy Gold and Natural Resources plcTel: +353-1-479-6180
Professor Richard Conroy, Chairman
Allenby Capital Limited(Nomad)Tel: +44-20-3328-5656
Nick Athanas/Nick Harriss
Brandon Hill Capital Limited (Broker)Tel: +44-20-3463-5000
Jonathan Evans
Lothbury Financial ServicesTel: +44-20-3290-0707
Michael Padley
Hall CommunicationsTel: +353-1-660-9377
Don Hall

Visit the website at: www.conroygold.com


