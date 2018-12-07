Conroy Gold & Natural Resources Plc - Result of AGM
7 December 2018
Conroy Gold and Natural Resources plc
("Conroy Gold" or "the Company")
RESULT OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
DIRECTORATE CHANGE
AGM STATEMENT
The Board of Conroy Gold and Natural Resources plc (AIM: CGNR), the gold exploration and development company focused on Ireland and Finland, announces that all resolutions put to shareholders at the Company's Annual General Meeting held earlier today were duly passed.
All resolutions were passed on a show of hands. The proxy votes received from shareholders on each resolution are set out below.
|resolutions
|Votes for*
|%
|Votes against
|%
|Votes total
|Votes withheld**
|Resolution 1
|6.920,272
|99.99
|300
|0,01
|6,920,572
|0
|Resolution 2A
|6,919,718
|99.99
|300
|0.01
|6,920,018
|554
|Resolution 2B
|6,919,718
|99.99
|300
|0.01
|6,920,018
|554
|Resolution 3
|6,920,572
|100.00
|0
|0.00
|6,920,572
|0
|Resolution 4
|6,918,342
|99.17
|2,160
|0.03
|6,920,502
|70
|Resolution 5
|6,918,037
|99.96
|2,460
|0.04
|6,920,497
|75
|Resolution 6
|6,917,553
|99.96
|3,014
|0.04
|6,920,567
|5
|Resolution 7
|6,917,553
|99.96
|3,014
|0.04
|6,920,567
|5
*Includes discretionary votes
**A vote withheld is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the proportion of votes "For" or "Against" any of the resolutions
As previously announced Dr Karl Keegan did not put himself forward for re-election at the AGM due to other business commitments. Dr Keegan has therefore ceased to be a director of the Company following the conclusion of today's AGM.
Conroy Gold's Chairman, Professor Richard Conroy, also made the following statement at the AGM:
"Over the past year the Company has continued to make excellent progress on its exploration and development programme.
"The drilling programme at Clontibret which commenced in February 2018 led to the discovery of additional extensive gold zones, with wide mineralized intersections reported and with grades of up to 24g/t gold. As a result the drill programme was increased from the original planned 1000m to over 1700m. Further excellent results were reported including an extensive gold zone 30m to the south of a historic antimony mine. We have also discovered a new area of bedrock gold mineralisation halfway between the Clontibret gold deposit and the Corcaskea gold target.
"The Clontibret site underpins the Company but the potential upside is amply demonstrated by the revised exploration target estimate of 8.8 million ounces gold for the combined Clontibret, Clay Lake and Glenish areas and the size and scale of the 40 mile (65km) gold trend covered by our licence areas."
