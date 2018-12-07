Vestas Wind Systems A/S: Vestas reinforces its leadership in Italy with 36 MW auction win

Madrid, 7 December 2018

Adding to the more than 1 GW of contracts signed by Vestas in Italy's auction system, renewable energy projects developer Andali Energia S.r.l. has placed an order for the supply and installation of ten V136-3.6 MW turbines for the 36 MW Andali wind park located in the Calabria Region in Italy.

Managing Director of Andali Energia, Gaetano Canosinohas, underline his satisfaction about the project "I'm proud of my team; we have dedicated a lot of time and have spent a lot of energy to start this adventure. This goal represents the opportunity to improve our experience and to collaborate with primary suppliers in the wind energy market".

Rainer Karan, General Manager of Vestas Mediterranean Eastern Cluster, highlights, "This project showcases, once again, that Vestas is the preferred supplier to compete in auctions. Our vast experience, in-depth customer knowledge and innovative technological solutions make Vestas the wind energy leader globally as well as in Italy. We are proud to work in close collaboration with customers like Andali Energia and we hope this contract becomes the beginning of a fruitful relationship".

The project was awarded in the first Italian auction held in 2013. Turbine delivery and commissioning are planned for the second quarter of 2019.

Since installing Italy's first wind turbine in 1991, Vestas has installed more than 4 GW of wind energy, representing over 40 percent of the country's total wind capacity.

For more information, please contact:

Irene Rodríguez Álvarez

Marketing Manager

Vestas Mediterranean

Tel.: +34 91 362 81 13

Email: IRRAL@vestas.com

About Vestas

Vestas is the energy industry's global partner on sustainable energy solutions. We design, manufacture, install, and service wind turbines across the globe, and with 97 GW of wind turbines in 79 countries, we have installed more wind power than anyone else. Through our industry-leading smart data capabilities and unparalleled 83 GW of wind turbines under service, we use data to interpret, forecast, and exploit wind resources and deliver best-in-class wind power solutions. Together with our customers, Vestas' more than 24,400 employees are bringing the world sustainable energy solutions to power a bright future.

For updated Vestas photographs and videos, please visit our media images page on:

https://www.vestas.com/en/media/images

We invite you to learn more about Vestas by visiting our website at www.vestas.com and following us on our social media channels:

www.twitter.com/vestas (http://www.twitter.com/vestas)

(http://www.twitter.com/vestas) www.linkedin.com/company/vestas (http://www.linkedin.com/company/vestas)

(http://www.linkedin.com/company/vestas) www.facebook.com/vestas (http://www.facebook.com/vestas)

(http://www.facebook.com/vestas) www.instagram.com/vestas (http://www.instagram.com/vestas)

(http://www.instagram.com/vestas) www.youtube.com/vestas (http://www.youtube.com/vestas)

Attachment