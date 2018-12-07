sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 07.12.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 600 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

12,00 Euro		+2,95
+32,60 %
WKN: A2DMQY ISIN: CA22717L1013 Ticker-Symbol: 7CI 
Aktie:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CRONOS GROUP INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
CRONOS GROUP INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
11,617
11,893
15:44
11,61
11,85
15:44
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
ALTRIA GROUP INC
ALTRIA GROUP INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ALTRIA GROUP INC49,17+4,66 %
CRONOS GROUP INC12,00+32,60 %