The "Computational Biology Market: Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size and Forecasts up to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report predicts the global computational biology market to grow with a CAGR of 21% over the forecast period of 2018-2024.

The study on computational biology market covers the analysis of the leading geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and RoW for the period of 2016 to 2024. North America dominated the world market as well as anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR over the forecast period.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Growing Demand for Predictive Models

Reducing Risks Involved in Human Clinical Trials

Increasing Funding from Governments

Restraints

Lack of Trained Professionals

Opportunities

Growing Research Development for Drug Discovery

Key Topics Covered

1. Preface

2. Executive Summary

3. Global Computational Biology Market Overview

4. Computational Biology Market Macro Indicator Analysis

5. Global Computational Biology Market by Applications

6. Global Computational Biology Market by Services

7. Global Computational Biology Market by End-User

8. Global Computational Biology Market by Region

9. Company Profiles and Competitive Landscape

Chemical Computing Group Inc.

Genedata AG

Nimbus Discovery LLC

Simulation Plus Inc.

Dassault Systemes

Compugen Ltd.

Rosa Co. LLC

Insilico Biotechnology AG

Schrodinger

Leadscope Inc.

