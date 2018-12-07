LG Addresses Impact of AI on Business and Lifestyle at AI Summit and LG ThinQ Forum

Company Shares Unique Insight on the Development of AI and Its Implications for Commerce and Daily Life at Events in New York

NEW YORK, Dec. 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- LG Electronics (LG) made a positive impression at the Artificial Intelligence (AI) Summit in New York (December 5-6), providing considerable insight on the current state of AI technology and what it could mean for life, both inside and outside the workplace. LG also hosted its own LG ThinQ Forum during the summit, leading a lively talk and reinforcing the strength of LG ThinQ, the company's own AI platform.

To view the Multimedia News Release, go to:

https://www.multivu.com/players/English/8461551-lg-thinq-ai-summit/

Mohammed Ansari, senior vice president and general manager of the LG Silicon Valley Lab, participated in a panel discussion entitled, The Failures of AI: What is holding AI back from taking off? Realistic approaches on how to deal with some of the common pitfalls. He was joined on stage by other global AI experts, sharing their views and knowledge on AI development and implementation.

Delivering a tech insider's take at the AI Summit, Ansari noted that progress in creating relevant technologies, or lack thereof, is largely determined by specific factors in each sector. He also cited a shortage of data and insufficient knowhow as key issues preventing many companies from advancing and deploying AI solutions. Introducing LG ThinQ, he mentioned that LG is actively finding ways to overcome such obstacles, seeking out innovative methods for turning raw data into useful information and viable technical solutions.

Ansari also took part in the LG ThinQ Forum along with a select group of authorities from the tech and lifestyle arenas. Pondering the forum's theme - The Future of AI's Impact on the Home: From interior design to quality of life, how will AI provide a better life at home? - the well-known participants included Carley Knobloch, digital lifestyle influencer and Naomi Makofsky of Global Products Partnerships at Google Assistant with Will Thompson, managing director of Forbes Insights moderating the session. The contributors explored several topics related to AI in the home, including how brands are currently incorporating AI into appliances and other household products, how AI differs from smart technology, and why some people are hesitant to integrate intelligent systems into their lives. And, of course, how AI can improve the human experience by making time for the things that really matter.

"Epitomizing the values of 'Evolve, Connect, Open', LG ThinQ products are designed to provide a more personalized experience the more they are used, offer a seamless connection for the user both throughout their homes and beyond, and are compatible with different platforms in order to meet the diverse needs and preferences of our customers, making their lives freer and easier. We hope to implement next-generation AI technologies to provide for a fully integrated digital-physical environment," said Mohammed Ansari, senior vice president and general manager of the LG Silicon Valley Lab.

"The company's unique strategy is what makes LG ThinQ stand out from the crowd. LG's innovative AI solutions for the home have the potential to transform daily life for the better. It was a pleasure to be involved in the forum and help communicate the benefits that AI can offer," added Carley Knobloch, digital lifestyle influencer.

About LG Electronics, Inc.

LG Electronics, Inc. (KSE: 066570.KS) is a global leader and technology innovator in consumer electronics, mobile communications and home appliances, employing 77,000 people working in 125 locations around the world. With 2017 global sales of USD 55.4 billion (KRW 61.4 trillion), LG comprises five business units -- Home Appliance & Air Solutions, Home Entertainment, Mobile Communications, Vehicle Component Solutions and Business Solutions -- and is one of the world's leading producers of flat panel TVs, mobile devices, air conditioners, washing machines and refrigerators. For more news and information on LG Electronics, please visit www.LGnewsroom.com.