Meyer Burger's largest single shareholder has requested the company change strategy. Sentis Capital has urged the Swiss technology company's board to raise sufficient capital for it to set up its own GW-sized production facility for its heterojunction and tandem cell PV technology. Meyer Burger has responded that it is view of only one shareholder.Sentis Capital PCC is the largest single shareholder of Meyer Burger Technology AG, holding some 6% of the company's stock. It is now demanding that the Swiss technology group consistently work on the commercialization of its high-efficiency technology ...

