Stock Market at a Dangerous CrossroadsIt has become increasingly frustrating to witness the resurfacing of selling capitulation in the stock market in what has so far been a hazardous year for bulls.But while I'm not ready to throw in the towel and accept that the bulls are losing steam, I do feel the easy money in the stock market has already run its course.We could see another year or so of upside moves in the stock market, but the increased macro uncertainties will surely make it difficult to not want to give in.Here's what is at stake at this time:China Deal or No DealYield Curve InversionTariff WarThe stock market applauded after President.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...