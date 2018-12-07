The "Advanced (3D/4D) Visualization Systems Market: Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size and Forecasts up to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report predicts the global advanced (3D/4D) visualization systems market to grow with a CAGR of 4% over the forecast period of 2018-2024.
The study on advanced (3D/4D) visualization systems market covers the analysis of the leading geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and RoW for the period of 2016 to 2024.
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Growing demand of advanced (3D/4D) visualization for accurate diagnosis and effective treatment
- Growing demand of advanced (3D/4D) visualisation in the healthcare sector for imaging modalities
Restraints
- The availability of other visualisation alternatives
Opportunities
- Advancement in the healthcare industry has focused on people suffering from different diseases
Key Topics Covered
1. Preface
2. Executive Summary
3. Global Advanced (3D/4D) Visualization Systems Market Overview
4. Advanced (3D/4D) Visualization Systems Market Macro Indicator Analysis
5. Global Advanced (3D/4D) Visualization Systems Market by Platform
6. Global Advanced (3D/4D) Visualization Systems Market by Application
7. Global Advanced (3D/4D) Visualization Systems Market by End-User
8. Global Advanced (3D/4D) Visualization Systems Market by Region
9. Company Profiles and Competitive Landscape
- Carestream Health Inc.
- Intelerad Medical Systems Incorporated
- CONMED Corporation
- Fujifilm Holding America Corporation
- GE Healthcare
- Siemens Healthcare
- Philips Healthcare
- QI Imaging
- Terarecon Inc.
- Toshiba Medical Systems Corporation
