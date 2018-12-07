The "Electronic Bone Growth Stimulator Market: Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size and Forecasts up to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report predicts the global electronic bone growth stimulator market to grow with a CAGR of 4.18% over the forecast period of 2018-2024.
The study on electronic bone growth stimulator market covers the analysis of the leading geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and RoW for the period of 2016 to 2024. North America dominated the world market as well as anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR over the forecast period.
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Rising Geriatric Obese Population
- Increasing Orthopedic Injuries Surgeries
- Increasing Preference for Minimal Invasive Treatment Methods
- Low Risk of Adverse Effects
Restraints
- High Treatment Costs
Opportunities
- Increasing Disposable Incomes and a High Rate of Adoption of Modern Technologies
- Rising R&D to Improve the Success Rates of Medical Devices
Key Topics Covered
1. Preface
2. Executive Summary
3. Global Electronic Bone Growth Stimulator Market Overview
4. Electronic Bone Growth Stimulator Market Macro Indicator Analysis
5. Global Electronic Bone Growth Stimulator Market by Type
6. Global Electronic Bone Growth Stimulator Market by Application
7. Global Electronic Bone Growth Stimulator Market by Region
8. Company Profiles and Competitive Landscape
- Zimmer Biomet
- Ossatec
- Exogen
- Bioventus LLC
- Orthofix International
- DJO Global
- Medtronic
- Stryker
- Terumo BCT
- Arthex Inc.
