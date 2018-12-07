The share capital of Veloxis Pharmaceuticals has been increased. The admittance to trading and official listing of new shares will take effect on 11 December 2018 in the ISIN below. ISIN: DK0060048148 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Name: Veloxis Pharmaceuticals ---------------------------------------------------------------- Volume before change: 1,712,838,531 shares (DKK 171,283,853.10) ---------------------------------------------------------------- Change: 4,948,055 shares (DKK 494,805.50) ---------------------------------------------------------------- Volume after change: 1,717,786,586 shares (DKK 171,778,658.60) ---------------------------------------------------------------- Subscription price: DKK 0.35 - 423,400 shares DKK 0.94 - 8,315 shares DKK 0.95 - 1,576,310 shares DKK 1.01 - 2,940,030 shares ---------------------------------------------------------------- Denomination: DKK 0.10 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Short name: VELO ---------------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 36992 ---------------------------------------------------------------- For further information, please contact: Asta Jepsen, Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 34 60 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=702501