SpendEdge, a global procurement market intelligence firm, has announced the release of their Global Industrial Vacuum Cleaners Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report.

Implementation of stringent regulations for occupational health and safety will drive the global category spend rate of the industrial vacuum cleaners market in the coming years. Among the different segments of the global industrial vacuum cleaners market, the dust control systems segment is predicted to be sized at $18 billion by 2026, with nearly 65% share held by systems for wet dust. Despite the promising growth, import tariff duties on raw materials will spike the overall procurement expenditure. Download the Free Sample of our industrial vacuum cleaners market intelligence report to gain significant insights into the category pricing strategies.

Based on the current market scenario, this industrial vacuum cleaners market intelligence report offers in-depth qualitative and quantitative insights into the major category growth enablers and the supply market ecosystem. This offers the necessary direction to the prospective investors to arrive at a well-informed and a risk-proof decision after assessing every facet of this market. Talk to us to get access to a customized version of this industrial vacuum cleaners market intelligence report.

"We advise the buyers to partner with suppliers who can offer integrated solutions that are already tailored for the required application," said SpendEdge procurement expert Sumit Yadav. "Such integrated cleaning systems are more cost-effective in terms of setting up, wiring, and maintenance," added Yadav.

SpendEdge's procurement market intelligence experts believe that the following factors will influence the growth in the industrial vacuum cleaners market:

Import tariffs on key inputs will adversely impact prices during the forecast period.

Category spend growth rate in North America and Europe will be moderate when compared with APAC owing to the relatively mature economy of these regions.

SpendEdge's procurement market intelligence reports for the heavy industry category provide detailed information on the major costs and volume drivers that impact category growth. Such information will help procurement managers as well as the suppliers to determine the total cost of ownership and change their procurement strategies accordingly. Additionally, SpendEdge's reports provide insights on the sustainability and procurement best practices for the category.

About SpendEdge:

SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are the preferred procurement market intelligence partner for 120+ Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time procurement market intelligence reports and solutions. To know more, https://www.spendedge.com/request-free-proposal

