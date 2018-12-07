A total of 1.58 GW of new PV systems have been registered with Turkey's grid administrator in 2018. Of this new capacity, 1.51 GW is in the unlicensed project segment, for arrays up to 1 MW in capacity, while the remaining 63 MW is for larger projects that had been successful in bidding for PEKA auctions.Turkey's cumulative registered PV capacity has reached 5 GW (AC) as of the end of November 2018, according to new statistics published by the country's state owned grid operator, TEIAS. According to these figures, in the first eleven months of this year another 1,581 MW of PV systems were registered ...

