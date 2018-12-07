POLSINELLI'S: POLSINELLI to Lead Featured Roundtable at December 19th iGlobal Forum Breakfast with Real Estate Titans in New York

Dan Flanigan and POLSINELLI team to discuss Opportunity Zones

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / December 7, 2018 / Am Law 100 firm POLSINELLI's Dan Flanigan, Managing Partner of the firm's New York office, Founder of the firm's Financial Services Department, and Chair Emeritus of POLSINELLI'S Real Estate & Financial Services Department, along with other members of POLSINELLI'S Opportunity Zones Practice Group, will lead a roundtable discussion titled, "Opportunity Zones: What's Hype, What's Ripe," at the iGlobal Forum Breakfast with Real Estate Titans Dealmaker meeting to be held December 19th in New York.

Date: Wednesday, December 19, 2018

Time: 11:40 AM ET

Roundtable Title: Opportunity Zones: What's Hype, What's Ripe

Location: Four Seasons Hotel New York Downtown - 27 Barclay St.

In addition to Flanigan, other POLSINELLI professionals who will lead the roundtable discussion include: Korb Maxwell, the leader of POLSINELLI'S Opportunity Zones Practice Group; and Jeff Goldman and Pat O'Bryan, members of POLSINELLI'S Tax and Opportunity Zones Practice Groups.

POLSINELLI'S 825-plus lawyers practice from 21 offices located throughout the United States and are involved in opportunity zone initiatives in numerous areas of the country. Flanigan said: "The great thing about this Roundtable format is the opportunity to both teach and learn. We are looking forward to exchanging ideas about the New York scene and at the same time bringing our national experience and perspective to the participants. It's proving to be an amazing world out there."

The iGlobal Forum Breakfast with Real Estate Titans Dealmaker meeting is a new, one-of-a-kind event, which will feature a unique combination of high-level educational and networking opportunities.

About POLSINELLI

POLSINELLI is an Am Law 100 firm with more than 825 attorneys in 21 cities coast to coast. Ranked #24 for Client Service Excellence1 and #10 for best client relationships 2 among 650 U.S. law firms, POLSINELLI is also named among the top 30 best-known firms in the nation 3 for the second consecutive year. The firm's attorneys provide value through practical legal counsel infused with business insight, and focus on health care, financial services, real estate, intellectual property, mid-market corporate, labor and employment, and business litigation. www.polsinelli.com | In California, POLSINELLI LLP.

