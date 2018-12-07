SpendEdge, a global procurement market intelligence firm, has announced the release of their Global Media Planning and Buying Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181207005204/en/

Global Media Planning and Buying Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report. (Graphic: Business Wire)

According to this report, end-user conglomerates are increasing their strategic media spend to be on par with the growing competition. This is consequently boosting the spend growth momentum of the media planning and buying market. The emergence of start-ups, particularly in the e-commerce sector is also expected to drive the category spend growth during the forecast period. This media planning and buying market intelligence report predicts a higher market share for the APAC region owing to the growing internet user penetration. Read the Free Sample of this media planning and buying market intelligence report to get critical insights into the supplier market ecosystem.

Built on the ideology that a market's cost structure is an ever-changing phenomenon, this media planning and buying market intelligence report conducts a cost-benefit analysis of the key category growth enablers. It also provides functional insights into the supplier cost structure that will help gain a better understanding of the category spend dynamics in different regions. Get personalized guidance on creating a cost-effective procurement strategy that is suited to the market's dynamics.

"The buyers must employ analytics for effective spend and resource management. Such a procurement practice will effectively streamline the media buying and planning service operations and facilitate the smooth functioning of business processes and systems," says SpendEdge procurement expert Tridib Bora.

In-depth research offered in this media planning and buying market intelligence report market reveals factors that will have prominent impact on the category growth:

Most of the spend will be directed to book slots within the television media segment

Rising labor cost will be a cause of concern for suppliers

Purchase the full media planning and buying market intelligence report to unlock your full market potential.

SpendEdge is now offering limited-time discounts on report purchases. Buy two reports and get the third one for free.

SpendEdge's procurement market intelligence reports for the marketing category provide detailed information on the major costs and volume drivers that impact category growth. Such information will help procurement managers as well as the suppliers to determine the total cost of ownership and change their procurement strategies accordingly. Additionally, SpendEdge's reports provide insights into the sustainability and procurement best practices for the category.

Report scope snapshot: Media planning and buying market

Cost-saving opportunities

Supplier side levers

Buyer side levers

Quantifying cost-saving opportunities

Interested to know more about the scope of our reports? Download a FREE sample

Best practices

Procurement excellence best practices

Procurement best practices

Sustainability practices

Want this customized media planning and buying market intelligence report? Get in touch

Category pricing insights

Total cost of ownership analysis

Overview of pricing models

Comparison of pricing models

To view this report's complete table of contents, Download a FREE sample

Do you purchase multiple reports in a year? Our subscription platform,SpendEdge Insights,provides ready-to-use procurement research reports for multiple categories. Now access latest supplier news, innovation landscape, markets insights, supplier tracking, and much more at the click of a button. Start your 7-day FREE trial now.

Related Reports:

Global Marketing Automation Software Category- Procurement Market Intelligence Report

Global Marketing Automation Software Category- Procurement Market Intelligence Report Global Marketing Services Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report

About SpendEdge:

SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are the preferred procurement market intelligence partner for 120+ Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time procurement market intelligence reports and solutions. To know more, https://www.spendedge.com/request-free-proposal

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181207005204/en/

Contacts:

SpendEdge

Anirban Choudhury

Marketing Manager

US: +1 630 984 7340

UK: +44 148 459 9299

https://www.spendedge.com/contact-us