Learnlight, the global language and soft skills EdTech company, has hired Brett Walker as its Head of US Business Development, to spearhead its ambitious expansion plans in the US corporate learning market.

Walker arrives from Learnship, where he was VP of Regional Sales. His career also includes spells at goFluent, a language eLearning company, as well HR solution providers BirdDogHR and SumTotal Systems.

Founded in Europe in 2007, Learnlight has grown rapidly to become one of the world's leading language and soft skills training companies to blue chips and international institutions, combining award-winning technology and world-class trainers. Its clients include T-Mobile, Hyundai, Siemens and Medline.

Brett Walker, Head of US Business Development, Learnlight, said: "We see the US as a major growth opportunity for Learnlight. The US is home to many of the world's largest companies that operate internationally. Globalization provides many opportunities but also challenges for organizations as they need to prepare their employees to work in a multicultural and diverse environment, against a backdrop of 24/7, 'always-on' business operations and constantly evolving client demands. Learnlight's corporate learning ecosystem answers many of these learning challenges by providing a unique platform to build the international competency of any workforce.

"US corporations are under enormous pressure to prepare their employees to succeed in this ever-changing international environment. Helping staff to speak English or a foreign language, equipping employees to work more effectively in virtual teams or preparing assignees for an international assignment are just three areas where Learnlight's services are in high demand. We are seeing a very positive reaction from the market to our services and companies such as LinkedIn or Google have equally recognized that soft skills are critical for employee (and company) success.

"I am immensely proud to be joining Learnlight to help them with this new and exciting chapter in their history. I was fortunate enough to recently attend the Chief Learning Officer Awards in Houston where Learnlight won the Excellence in Blended Learning Gold Award in partnership with T-Mobile (Deutsche Telekom) for our blended learning program that has digitally transformed the telecommunication giant's language learning programs."

Benjamin Joseph, CEO of Learnlight, added: "Technological advances, ubiquitous mobile and internet connectivity, globalization and the demands of the Modern Learner mean that organizations must now deliver training in a new way. The traditional, expensive and logistically fraught face-to-face training methods are now being challenged by virtual blended programs allowing organizations to deploy high-quality standardized training, at pace, anywhere in the world. Very few companies have the capability to help them do that, which is why I am so excited about the opportunity we have to grow our business in the US. Brett is a proven performer in the corporate learning sector and I am delighted that he has joined us to spearhead our growth in the US."

For further information: https://www.learnlight.com/en/

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181206005347/en/

Contacts:

Media contact

Ian Morris

ian.morris@citigatedewerogerson.com

Tel:+44 (0)161 914 9772