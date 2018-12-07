WOOD GROUP (JOHN) PLC - Blocklisting - Interim Review

BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN

Information provided on this form must be typed or printed electronically and provided to an ris.

(Note: Italicised terms have the same meaning as given in the Listing Rules.)

Date:7 December 2018

Name of applicant: John Wood Group PLC Name of scheme: The John Wood Group PLC Employee Share Trust Period of return: From: 29 June 2018 To: 7 Dec 2018 Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return: 8,283,666 shares Plus: The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for): nil Less: Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G): 3,603,769 shares Equals: Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period: 4,679,897 shares

Name of contact: Lorraine Sproule Telephone number of contact: 01224 851000

BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN

Information provided on this form must be typed or printed electronically and provided to an ris.

(Note: Italicised terms have the same meaning as given in the Listing Rules.)

Date:7 December 2018

Name of applicant: John Wood Group PLC Name of scheme: Block Listing relating to LTIP and SAYE exercises Period of return: From: 29 June 2018 To: 7 Dec 2018 Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return: 196,231 shares Plus: The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for): nil Less: Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G): 196,231 Equals: Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period: nil

No further options will be exercised under the Block Listing relating to LTIP and SAYE exercises and therefore no further

returns will be made in respect of this Listing.