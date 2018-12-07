sprite-preloader
07.12.2018 | 16:01
PR Newswire

WOOD GROUP (JOHN) PLC - Blocklisting - Interim Review

PR Newswire

London, December 7

BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN

Information provided on this form must be typed or printed electronically and provided to an ris.

(Note: Italicised terms have the same meaning as given in the Listing Rules.)

Date:7 December 2018

Name of applicant:John Wood Group PLC
Name of scheme:The John Wood Group PLC Employee Share Trust
Period of return:From:29 June 2018To:7 Dec 2018
Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return:8,283,666 shares
Plus: The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for):nil
Less: Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G):3,603,769 shares
Equals: Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period:4,679,897 shares

Name of contact:Lorraine Sproule
Telephone number of contact:01224 851000

BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN

Information provided on this form must be typed or printed electronically and provided to an ris.

(Note: Italicised terms have the same meaning as given in the Listing Rules.)

Date:7 December 2018

Name of applicant:John Wood Group PLC
Name of scheme:Block Listing relating to LTIP and SAYE exercises
Period of return:From:29 June 2018To:7 Dec 2018
Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return:196,231 shares
Plus: The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for):nil
Less: Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G):196,231
Equals: Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period:nil

No further options will be exercised under the Block Listing relating to LTIP and SAYE exercises and therefore no further

returns will be made in respect of this Listing.

Name of contact:Lorraine Sproule
Telephone number of contact:01224 851000

