WOOD GROUP (JOHN) PLC - Blocklisting - Interim Review
PR Newswire
London, December 7
BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN
Information provided on this form must be typed or printed electronically and provided to an ris.
(Note: Italicised terms have the same meaning as given in the Listing Rules.)
Date:7 December 2018
|Name of applicant:
|John Wood Group PLC
|Name of scheme:
|The John Wood Group PLC Employee Share Trust
|Period of return:
|From:
|29 June 2018
|To:
|7 Dec 2018
|Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return:
|8,283,666 shares
|Plus: The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for):
|nil
|Less: Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G):
|3,603,769 shares
|Equals: Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period:
|4,679,897 shares
|Name of contact:
|Lorraine Sproule
|Telephone number of contact:
|01224 851000
BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN
Information provided on this form must be typed or printed electronically and provided to an ris.
(Note: Italicised terms have the same meaning as given in the Listing Rules.)
Date:7 December 2018
|Name of applicant:
|John Wood Group PLC
|Name of scheme:
|Block Listing relating to LTIP and SAYE exercises
|Period of return:
|From:
|29 June 2018
|To:
|7 Dec 2018
|Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return:
|196,231 shares
|Plus: The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for):
|nil
|Less: Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G):
|196,231
|Equals: Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period:
|nil
No further options will be exercised under the Block Listing relating to LTIP and SAYE exercises and therefore no further
returns will be made in respect of this Listing.
|Name of contact:
|Lorraine Sproule
|Telephone number of contact:
|01224 851000