The global single-serve packaging market research report by Technavio predicts the market to post a CAGR of around 5% during the period 2018-2022.

A key driver for the global single-serve packaging market is the cost efficiency. The single-serve packaging solutions cost less when compared with other forms of packaging such as multi-serve packaging solutions. A limited number of raw materials are required for the production of single-serve packaging solutions and it involves low manufacturing overhead costs. The cost of shipping single-serve packaging solutions is also lesser when compared with rigid packaging solutions.

This global single-serve packaging marketresearchreportalso provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook during the period 2018-2022. Technavio classifies an emerging trend as a major factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

In this report, Technavio highlights the consolidation of the global flexible packaging market as one of the key trends in the global single-serve packaging market:

Global single-serve packaging market: Consolidation of the global flexible packaging market

The growth of the global single-serve packaging market is being driven by the rising demand for flexible packaging solutions such as pouches, stick packaging solutions, and sachet packaging solutions. Some of the challenges for companies that offer flexible packaging solutions are the intense competition between the vendors, the fragmented nature of the global flexible packaging market, and rapid advances in technologies. This has led to many companies entering mergers and acquisitions.

"The increase in M&A will result in the consolidation of the market. In 2016, in terms of volume, more than 46,000 deals were announced as M&A that accounted for a net worth between USD 3.5 trillion and USD 3.8 trillion in the global flexible packaging market. For instance, Amcor and Bemis merged in an all-stock deal worth USD 6.8 billion," says a seniorresearch analyst at Technavio.

Global single-serve packaging market: Segmentation analysis

This single-serve packaging market analysis report segments the market by material type (flexible plastics, paper and paperboard, and other packaging materials) and geography (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA).

The flexible plastics segment held the largest single-serve packaging market share in 2017, accounting for nearly 37% of the market. This material type segment is expected to dominate the global market throughout the forecast period.

The EMEA region led the market in 2017 with approximately 36% of the market share, followed by APAC and the Americas respectively. The APAC region will surpass EMEA to become the highest contributing region by 2022.

