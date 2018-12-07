Technavio's global gas detection equipment market research report forecasts the market to grow at a CAGR of nearly 5% during the forecast period.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181207005282/en/

Technavio has released a new market research report on the global gas detection equipment market for the period 2018-2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The emergence of advanced sensors for gas detection will be one of the major trends in the global gas detection equipment marketduring 2018-2022. The sensor technology is witnessing a rapid change owing to the increasing R&D from vendors and growing demand for sensors that can operate rapidly. The maintenance of advanced sensors is relatively easy with minimum downtime when compared with traditionally used gas sensors. Smart sensors provide information on their real-time status in addition to providing system data.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

According to Technavio analysts, one of the key drivers for the global gas detection equipment market is the growing production volume of shale gas:

Global gas detection equipment market: Growing production volume of shale gas

Shale gas has changed the oil and gas energy structure across the globe owing to the excess supply it brought into the market that decreased the price of shale gas. The exploration of shale gas emits large amounts of methane, unlike traditional natural gas, thereby increasing its greenhouse gas footprint. Methane is harmful to the environment and a source of an explosion hazard.

According to a seniorresearch analyst at Technavio, "The production of shale gas in the US contributed to the country becoming a net exporter of oil and gas. The production of shale gas in the US is rapidly increasing due to the advances in the extraction and production technologies of shale gas. In addition to the US, China is another major country that produces shale gas and is estimated to have large deposits of shale gas."

Global gas detection equipment market: Segmentation analysis

This global gas detection equipment market analysis report provides market segmentation by product (fixed gas detector and portable gas detector), by end-user (industrial sector, commercial sector, and residential sector), and by region (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA). This report provides an in-depth analysis of the prominent factors influencing the market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.

Of the three major end-users, the industrial sector held the largest gas detection equipment market share in 2017, contributing to over 53% of the market. This end-user segment will dominate the global market throughout the forecast period.

The Americas held the largest share of the market in 2017, accounting for more than 37% share. It was followed by EMEA and APAC respectively. The Americas is expected to dominate the market throughout the period 2018-2022.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Geographical Segmentation

Regional comparison

Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181207005282/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com