Vishal Thakkar Promoted to SVP and Head of Enterprise Risk Management

Timothy Dwyer appointed SVP of Strategic Systems

OCC, the world's largest equity derivatives clearing organization, today announced two new senior leaders who will play key roles as the company transitions to its future risk management and clearing systems.

Vishal Thakkar, formerly First Vice President of Financial Risk Management and Risk Advisory Services, was promoted to Senior Vice President and Head of Enterprise Risk Management. Timothy Dwyer was appointed Senior Vice President of Strategic Systems, a new position at OCC.

"These appointments demonstrate our deep bench strength and our ability to attract the best talent. Vishal Thakkar has exhibited strong leadership that has allowed us to positively enhance our risk and control environment while adhering to sound risk management principles. Timothy Dwyer brings to OCC over ten years of leadership experience in implementing transformative technologies at large, matrixed companies, which will be critical as we enhance our clearing and risk management systems," said Craig Donohue, OCC Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.

In his previous OCC role, Thakkar oversaw a transformation roadmap that enhanced OCC's process effectiveness while meeting stringent regulatory requirements. He also has led Technology and Operations Audits for OCC, assisting in the company's transformation of its Internal Audit function. Prior to OCC, Thakkar held internal audit and risk management roles for Southern Company Gas, most recently as Director Internal Audit, Corporate/Shared Services and Regulated Operations.

Thakkar is a Certified Information Systems Auditor and a Certified Fraud Examiner, as well as a member of the Institute of Internal Auditors and ISACA. He earned his BS in Information Systems and his MBA in Entrepreneurship from DePaul University.

Dwyer comes to OCC from Prudential, where he was Vice President of Product Delivery within the company's Individual Solutions Group and led the delivery of strategic products and service capabilities. Prior to Prudential, he was at MassMutual Financial Group, most recently as Senior Vice President, Infrastructure, Core Solution Delivery and IT Customer Service. In this role, he was responsible for the solution delivery of all the company's core enterprise technology assets.

Dwyer is certified by the ITIL Foundation and is ICS Protocol-trained. He earned his BA in Business Administration and his MS in Information Systems Science from Salve Regina University in Rhode Island.

About OCC

OCC is the world's largest equity derivatives clearing organization and the foundation for secure markets. Founded in 1973, OCC operates under the jurisdiction of both the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) as a registered clearing agency and the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) as a Derivatives Clearing Organization. Named 2018 Best Clearing House by Markets Media, and Clearing House of the Year The Americas by FOW, OCC now provides central counterparty (CCP) clearing and settlement services to 19 exchanges and trading platforms for options, financial futures, security futures, and securities lending transactions. More information about OCC is available at www.theocc.com

