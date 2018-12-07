Trimb Acquires Netherlands-based BioClin BV and Strengthens its Position in Intimate Health

STOCKHOLM, Dec 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Trimb Healthcare ("Trimb") has completed the acquisition of BioClin BV ("BioClin"), a leading intimate healthcare company based in Delft, Netherlands. The BioClin portfolio includes several well-known, all-natural brands, such as Multi-Gyn, a leading intimate product line treating vaginal discomforts, and Multi-Mam, an innovative product line for breastfeeding mothers.

BioClin's brands are rapidly-growing, and today are sold in pharmacies and drugstores in over 60 countries worldwide. Multi-Gyn and Multi-Mam are established, highly-trusted brands that are widely-regarded by consumers and healthcare practitioners alike for the quality and efficacy. BioClin products are based on the patented 2QR-complex, a scientifically-proven ingredient.

Floris Koumans, the founder and former majority owner of BioClin commented, "BioClin has grown tremendously and become the largest company in my group of companies. I'm excited we decided to partner with Trimb as they share a mindset like ours. They have a strong ambition, and the infrastructure and resources to continue to build our products around the world."

Magnus Nylén, CEO of Trimb said, "we have followed BioClin's success for a number of years, and I'm honored to welcome BioClin's employees and products to Trimb, as we continue to build Trimb into one of the leading healthcare companies in Europe. BioClin has great product development capabilities. This acquisition further establishes our position within intimate health, while simultaneously strengthening our position in key markets."

About Trimb Healthcare AB

Trimb is a rapidly-growing OTC and consumer healthcare company based in Stockholm, Sweden. The company's experience and competencies span across all regulatory classes and most therapy fields relevant to consumer healthcare. Trimb's products are sold in more than 60 countries and the company has its own go-to-market organization in northern Europe. (www.trimb.com)

