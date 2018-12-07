Hess Corporation (NYSE: HES) will hold an Investor Day on December 12, 2018 at 1:00 p.m. CT in Houston, TX. The meeting will feature presentations by CEO John Hess and other members of the Hess leadership team.

A live webcast of the meeting will be available on the Hess website. The presentation and webcast will be archived and available for replay.

Hess Corporation is a leading global independent energy company engaged in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas. More information on Hess Corporation is available at www.hess.com.

Contacts:

For Hess Corporation

Investor Contact:

Jay Wilson

(212) 536-8940

jrwilson@hess.com

Media Contact:

Lorrie Hecker

(212) 536-8250

lhecker@hess.com