Technavio analysts forecast the global digital education content market to grow at a CAGR of more than 8 during the forecast period, according to their latest market research report. The growth momentum of the market is expected to accelerate in the year-over-year growth.

The rising influence of data analytics in digital education is one of the major trends being witnessed in the global digital education content market 2019-2023. The adoption of data analytics software and technologies such as Big Data in digital education has witnessed significant growth over the last few years. Several vendors are bundling data analytics with educational content offerings to enable learners to track their engagement toward learning activity. With the rapid adoption of digital education, Individual learners can monitor and analyze their real-time performance and progress with the help of embedded data analytics. Thus, with the growing demand for personalized individual learning in the education sector, the adoption of data analytics is expected to drive the market.

According to Technavio analysts, one of the key factors contributing to the growth of the global digital education content market is the rapid penetration of smartphones:

Global digital education content market: Rapid penetration of smartphones

Globally, the number of smartphone users has increased at a rapid pace. The rapid penetration of smartphones and tablets and the growing consumer demand for customized learning have led to an increased emphasis on digital education content. With the rising development of high-speed internet infrastructure and penetration of smartphones in emerging economies such as India and China, the education system in these countries is increasingly emulating developed economies such as the US and the UK by adopting digital education. Thus, the adoption of smartphone as a preferred platform for educational content is expected to drive the market.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio, "The World Bank stated that the number of mobile cellular subscriptions worldwide increased by 9.87% and several vendors are also increasingly assisting educational institutions to develop and enhance digital library systems through cloud computing. For instance, Adobe system provides creative cloud libraries that allow institutions to develop virtual libraries with educational content customized to the institution's course curriculums."

Global digital education content market: Segmentation analysis

The global digital education content market research report provides market segmentation by end-user (K-12 and higher education) and by region (the Americas, EMEA, and APAC). It provides an in-depth analysis of the prominent factors influencing the market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.

The Americas held the largest share of the market in 2018, accounting for more than 55% share. It was followed by APAC and EMEA respectively. The dominance of the Americas can be attributed to the rapid penetration of smartphones and the growing emphasis on personalized learning.

