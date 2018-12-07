Technavio analysts forecast the global cytology market to grow at a CAGR of close to 7% during the forecast period, according to their latest market research report. The growth momentum of the market is expected to accelerate in the year-over-year growth.

The growing popularity of co-testing is one of the major trends being witnessed in the global cytology market 2018-2022. Human papillomavirus (HPV) is responsible for the majority of the cervical cancer cases among women. HPV+Pap testing, which is also called as co-testing is used as a screening tool for cervical cancer for improved detection of cervical intraepithelial neoplasia because it is one of the safest, cost-effective, and rapid methods. Thus, co-testing is gaining prominence, as it is more sensitive in detecting high-grade dysplasia and is likely to increase the demand for cytology testing.

According to Technavio analysts, one of the key factors contributing to the growth of the global cytology market is the increasing cervical cancer screening awareness:

Global cytology market: Increasing cervical cancer screening awareness

Cervical cancer is the most common in developing as well as developed countries which are mainly caused by human papillomavirus, which makes the cytology testing for cancerous cell important. Screening of cervical cancer is mainly done by using liquid-based cytology test and pap smear test, which increases the demand for cytology testing. Also, favorable initiatives taken by the government as well as NGOs are likely to increase the awareness of cervical cancer screening and increase the volume of cytology testing market.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio, "As per CDC, in 2014, 12,578 new cervical cancer cases were diagnosed, accounting for 4,115 deaths. Also, the treatment cost accounted for USD 2 billion per year for cervical cancer in the US. Thus, many government and non-government agencies are coming forward to raise the awareness about cervical cancer and co-testing."

Global cytology market: Segmentation analysis

The global cytology market research report provides market segmentation by end-user (hospitals and clinics, research laboratories and academic institutes, and others) and by region (the Americas, EMEA, and APAC). It provides an in-depth analysis of the prominent factors influencing the market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.

The Americas held the largest share of the market in 2017, accounting for 46% share. It was followed by EMEA and APAC respectively. The dominance of the Americas can be attributed to the growing cervical cancer screening awareness and increasing preferences for liquid-based cytology test.

